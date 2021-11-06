Tartar- Dining out in Abuja

Abuja for Lagosians often presents itself as a well-needed break from the Hussle and bustle of the economic capital of Nigeria, Lagos. Everything in Abuja seems more significant, including the roads and the houses. There is little to no traffic, the air is fresh, and I find that you spend less in Abuja than in Lagos. From my analysis, the cost of living in Abuja is less than in Lagos, which is great for a food enthusiast like me; it means I can discover new places for less. I have to be honest I am yet to be overly impressed by a restaurant in Abuja. Don’t get me wrong; I have had pleasurable dining experiences in the federal capital territory. Still, no experience gave me a wow factor feeling, that is until my friend took me to a place called TarTar. It was a Tuesday, and I loved that it took us 10 minutes to get there from the Transcorp Hilton. Even if a restaurant is 10 minutes by the map in Lagos, traffic will almost always cause delays.

The building

TarTar is located in the neighborhood of Wuse 2 at the end of Sorotona Close. The building itself is white and is reminiscent of a block party restaurant somewhere in Brooklyn. There is a gorgeous art mural outside that is beautiful and the perfect spot for taking pictures and videos. I love that more restaurants are thinking about aesthetics in a society where most people are obsessed with taking photos and videos! (myself included)

The service

As we entered, the waiters warmly greeted us and opted to sit outside, as the weather in Abuja was pretty humid. The waiters are Tar Tart made the experience great because they understand what it means to provide a service. They were all courteous and were very knowledgeable about the menu. You can tell that the owner takes customer service seriously has taken the time to train her staff correctly. The waiter went of his way to make sure we were OK and enjoying our time.

The Ambiance

The ambiance at Tar Tar is perfect for hanging out with friends, a romantic date, or a birthday diner. The restaurant boasts an indoor dining area furnished with beautiful artwork and

The food

I opted for the salmon and rice, while my friends had the seafood platter, which was a considerable portion and cooked to perfection. There were all types of different seafood, including shrimp, snails, crab, and much more. The food was delicious; it was timely and delicious. The salmon fillet was a decent size, which is always my worry when ordering fish fillets. I always find that the fillet fish pieces I contain are not filling enough, so it was delightful not to have the portion be an issue. The paella rice served with the salmon was exactly what I needed to eat after a long day. The salmon was soft, well marinated, and hit the right spots. It is also challenging to get salmon wrong. I would then describe the food as an African Asian fusion.

The Drinks

Tartar has a variety of drinks available, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Their menu has creative cocktails and an extensive wine list as well. I had a vanilla milkshake.

Verdict

Customer service is one of the most critical aspects of the service industry; along with quality and price, customer service can make or break your restaurant business. I was sincerely impressed with the customer service I experienced at Tartar. I would even say they have the most courteous staff I have experienced at a restaurant in Nigeria. The food was excellent and reasonably affordable. The portions were generous, and the drinks were also tasty. It is the perfect place for lunch or after-work vibes. I definitely will be back the next time I am in Abuja.

Price

Salmon and rice N10,750

Seafood platter N18,450

Milkshake N3200

`