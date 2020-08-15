Sweetkiwi Launches CPG Products in Whole Foods

Premiere frozen yogurt brand – Sweetkiwi launched its Whipped Frozen Greek Yogurt CPG line into Whole Foods Market in the DC area on July 23, their biggest retailer launch to date. They also closed a distribution deal with major east coast distributor – Rainforest. The Whipped Frozen Greek Yogurt line showcases 6 SKU’S namely; Vanilla Bean, Toffee Coffee, Chocolate Hazelnut, Raspberry Frośe, Mango Palm Mint and Hibiscus & Ginger. Whole Foods Market is the world’s largest natural foods grocery chain. Founded in 1980, it pioneered the supermarket concept in natural and organic foods retailing. The company operates some 500 stores throughout the US, Canada, and the UK, and focuses on organic perishable and prepared products.

Sweetkiwi became part of the DC food ecosystem in 2018 after partnering with Union Kitchen to create their new product line as a Union Kitchen accelerator member. Sweetkiwi is a clean label brand that makes the best tasting frozen yogurt using milk sourced from grass fed cows and real ingredients. Their passion for creating healthy desserts began in 2011 when founded Ehime Eigbe-Akindele founded Sweetkiwi in Nigeria with the aim of creating a clean label frozen yogurt brand. Sweetkiwi is a household name in the Nigerian market and pioneers of frozen yogurt in the West African market. The brand launched 3 stores in Lagos and has collaborated with major brands such as Guinness, Nestle, Moet & Chandon, Veuve Cliquot, Hennessy to create unique flavors.

Speaking of the win “ Myself and my team are overwhelmed by all the love we have received since we announced our launch and partnerships with Whole Foods USA, it feels like Nigeria won the World Cup, this win is for us all. As a female founder, I have seen further because I stand on the shoulders of giants” – Ehime Eigbe – Akindele.

With this launch, Sweetkiwi continues to expand its business in North America, they are currently in Union Kitchen grocery stores, Yes Organic Market, Streets Market, Dawson’s Market and several other grocery stores in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area. With the partnership with Rainforest, Sweetkiwi is looking to expand throughout the East coast. Sweetkiwi was named one of the 100 most innovative companies in Nigeria in 2017 and 2018. Nigeria to the World!

About Sweet Kiwi

Sweetkiwi is the premier one stop shop for delicious premium healthy frozen yogurt. Their slogan ‘Healthy Never Tasted Better!’​ encompasses all that they represent. The brand is founded on a mission to create healthier desserts using only the best, natural ingredients and give consumers the option to make healthier choices.

SweetKiwi is female founded by Ehime Eigbe- Akindele. Ehime is a dairy explorer, entrepreneur and a pioneer of frozen yogurt in the African market. She started making her own frozen yogurt when she realized most available brands weren’t as healthy as they claimed and created her clean-label recipe which brought about the birth of Sweetkiwi in 2011. The brand specialises Frozen Yogurt, Smoothies, Parfaits, and Waffles and more.

SweetKiwi Is social

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sweetkiwiyogurt/

https://www.instagram.com/sweetkiwiusa/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sweetkiwiusa/

Twitter https://twitter.com/sweetkiwiyogurt

Linked in https://www.linkedin.com/company/sweetkiwi-frozen-yogurt

Website https://www.sweetkiwi.com/