Successful People Think in Unconventional Ways – A Review of Olanrewaju Olumide’s Left Field

Title: Left Field

Author: Olanrewaju Olumide

Publisher: Makere

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 241

Category: Memoir

From a young age, some people are taught to pursue their dreams and reach for the heavens. “Regardless of what they’ve been taught, they don’t want to fail or make mistakes since it would hurt their ego, either permanently or temporarily.” Because fear is so deeply ingrained in human nature, it is the most common impediment to experimenting with new ideas or seizing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. However, according to Olanrewaju Olumide’s memoir, Left Field, we are the thing that prevents us from being creative. We are the only ones to blame.

Olanrewaju Olumide, a young man, educates readers on how to overcome and liberate their inner creative limits in his memoir Left Field. The book’s title is both brief and confusing.

The book is divided into three sections, each of which is inspirational and fascinating in its own right. Olumide introduces readers to a fascinating cast of characters from his own family, including a grandmother who acts as a second mother, a worried mother who seeks help from the community, and a patient wife who remains by him through all of his tribulations. Olumide uses his writing to describe his feelings for these women.

We also get a glimpse into the impact of a father’s absence on a young man, which is written in a straightforward, grammatically correct, and fascinating manner. The psychological journey is sufficient to make the reader aware of the importance of a father in a son’s life.

When it comes to his stepfather, he has less success. He speaks openly about him on occasion, and these are poignant occasions.

Because he lacked a father figure in his life, Olumide’s self-esteem was initially low, but he overcame it. Olumide has a new personality, one that is both creative and industrious, as well as the ability to bounce back from any setbacks or adversities. Others will be inspired by the author’s story, while others will empathize with him.

This book has no literary guise; it is raw and honest. The book leaves readers wanting more of Olumide’s exploits as he navigates friendship and family, problems and challenges, obstinacy and rebellion.

Olumide creates the right amount of personal stories before delivering his key argument in a few quotes on a new page. He has the potential to make you smile and angry at the same time.

Life does not happen by chance, according to Olumide. Instead, the decisions we make shape our lives. We all want to make good decisions in our lives, of course. Is this always the case, however? In either case, something can be learned, and you don’t have to agree with the author to benefit from his work.

The journey that Olumide leads the reader on in this memoir is rocky at times and twisting at others, but the end result is well worth the effort. Readers will discover what Olumide did: he approached challenges with a bold optimism and ingenuity.

This book will appeal to any young, ambitious individual.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree