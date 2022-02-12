Steak Au Poivre, dinner for two this valentine’s day

Ingredients

1 tbsp.

olive oil

1

12-ounce strip steak (about 1 1/2 inches thick)

1 tbsp.

black peppercorns, coarsely crushed

Kosher salt

1 tbsp.

unsalted butter

1

large shallot, finely chopped

2 tbsp.

cognac

1/3 c.

low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 c.

crème fraîche

1 tsp.

Dijon mustard

Rosemary Roasted Carrot Salad and baked potatoes, for serving

Directions

Heat oven to 425°F. Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high. Season steak with crushed peppercorns and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook until well browned on each side, about 4 minutes. Transfer to rimmed baking sheet and roast until instant-read thermometer registers 125°F for medium-rare, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to cutting board and let rest at least 5 minutes before slicing.

Meanwhile, pour off any fat from skillet. Add butter, shallot, and any peppercorns left over from seasoning and sauté on medium until shallot is tender, about 2 minutes.

Add cognac and cook, stirring, until reduced, about 1 minute. Add chicken broth and simmer 1 minute. Whisk in crème fraîche and mustard and simmer until slightly thickened, 5 to 6 minutes. Season with salt if desired. Serve sliced steak with carrot salad and baked potatoes. Spoon sauce over steak.