Steak Au Poivre, dinner for two this valentine’s day

Ingredients
1 tbsp.
olive oil
1
12-ounce strip steak (about 1 1/2 inches thick)
1 tbsp.
black peppercorns, coarsely crushed
Kosher salt
1 tbsp.
unsalted butter
1
large shallot, finely chopped
2 tbsp.
cognac
1/3 c.
low-sodium chicken broth
1/2 c.
crème fraîche
1 tsp.
Dijon mustard
Rosemary Roasted Carrot Salad and baked potatoes, for serving
Directions
Heat oven to 425°F. Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high. Season steak with crushed peppercorns and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook until well browned on each side, about 4 minutes. Transfer to rimmed baking sheet and roast until instant-read thermometer registers 125°F for medium-rare, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to cutting board and let rest at least 5 minutes before slicing.
Meanwhile, pour off any fat from skillet. Add butter, shallot, and any peppercorns left over from seasoning and sauté on medium until shallot is tender, about 2 minutes.
Add cognac and cook, stirring, until reduced, about 1 minute. Add chicken broth and simmer 1 minute. Whisk in crème fraîche and mustard and simmer until slightly thickened, 5 to 6 minutes. Season with salt if desired. Serve sliced steak with carrot salad and baked potatoes. Spoon sauce over steak.