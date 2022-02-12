BusinessDay

Steak Au Poivre, dinner for two this valentine’s day

Steak Au Poivre

Ingredients
1 tbsp.
olive oil
1
12-ounce strip steak (about 1 1/2 inches thick)
1 tbsp.
black peppercorns, coarsely crushed
Kosher salt
1 tbsp.
unsalted butter
1
large shallot, finely chopped
2 tbsp.
cognac
1/3 c.
low-sodium chicken broth
1/2 c.
crème fraîche
1 tsp.
Dijon mustard
Rosemary Roasted Carrot Salad and baked potatoes, for serving

Read also: How to make chicken wings at home

Directions
Heat oven to 425°F. Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high. Season steak with crushed peppercorns and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook until well browned on each side, about 4 minutes. Transfer to rimmed baking sheet and roast until instant-read thermometer registers 125°F for medium-rare, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to cutting board and let rest at least 5 minutes before slicing.
Meanwhile, pour off any fat from skillet. Add butter, shallot, and any peppercorns left over from seasoning and sauté on medium until shallot is tender, about 2 minutes.
Add cognac and cook, stirring, until reduced, about 1 minute. Add chicken broth and simmer 1 minute. Whisk in crème fraîche and mustard and simmer until slightly thickened, 5 to 6 minutes. Season with salt if desired. Serve sliced steak with carrot salad and baked potatoes. Spoon sauce over steak.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author