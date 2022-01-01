Small business Saturday new year’s edition

As we ring in a new year, we are back with our Small Business Saturday feature, highlighting Made in Nigeria products curated by Lehle Balde. Many Nigerians now proudly use products made in the country and this will contribute to GDP growth, more employment opportunities. Enjoy!

By Lehle Balde

Wax it Lagos

The wellness and beauty industry in Nigeria are probably the most sophisticated on the African continent. Many business owners are starting to see the possibilities for opportunity. Wax It Lagos is a wellness and beauty spa located in the heart of Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos Nigeria. They offer body waxing, sugar wax, massage, scrubs, threading, a nail studio, facials and beauty products. I discovered Wax it Lagos earlier in the fourth quarter and I have to say it was a wonderful experience. It was a usual busy day in Lagos and for those of us who live in Lagos, we know how important it is to prioritise self-care and wellness. Owned by Anita Temile is a wellness institution that pays attention to detail. The space itself is relaxing and smells like a sweet botanical garden. The staff are courteous, attentive to the customer’s needs and the treatments are largely pain free. It’s the perfect spot to go alone, with friends or with your significant other. You can make your booking here: https://www.fresha.com/a/wax-it-lagos-lagos-7a-taiye-olowu-street-et0vockg

Marte Egele

Marte Egele is slowly becoming one of my favourite made in Nigeria brands. The company produces limited handmade leather goods and accessories for men and women: bags, accessories, and silk twill scarves. I got one of their beautiful bags for Christmas and I love it. It’s the perfect accessory for any woman or man. As seen on Beyonce, Chimamanda and many others.

https://www.marteegele.com/

Shobikān official

Shobikan is an offbeat fusion of East Asian and West African contemporary fashion and lifestyle, under the creative direction of Esther Oyelese. As a luxury brand, Shobikān creates cutting-edge, minimalist designs and creative works which derive inspiration from commonalities between Japanese art, language, culture, and select African traditions.

The label is revolutionizing the African fashion and lifestyle industry by fusing the very best of African and Oriental art in all its beauty, strength and complex-simplicity to promote a new aesthetic revolution – the “Afro-Orient” Movement. Exclusivity, minimalist designs, and art-inspired luxury products are nestled at the heart of what this label represents. Shobikān does not only honour the cultures which it promotes, it brings them to a place of transcendence. I got one of their bags for Christmas and I always get compliments on the bag.