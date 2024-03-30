Seven world’s most visited cities in 2023

These cities have risen as prime destinations for travelers in search of adventure, relaxation, or cultural immersion, drawing visitors with their diverse offerings and opportunities for exploration and discovery.

Euromonitor International released its annual list of the Top 100 City Destinations in the World for 2023.

Euromonitor International’s analysis also included a top 10 ranking of global cities based on the number of international arrivals.

Read also: 5 cities with the worst traffic in the world in 2024

The report compared cities using 55 metrics across six categories, including tourism infrastructure, health and safety, sustainability, tourism performance, and more.

“International travel has continued to make a strong recovery in 2023 with 38% growth in terms of number of trips, projected to reach 1.3 billion by the end of the year,” the report states.

“Consumers are expected to look for value for money travel propositions when booking travel. This, in turn, will drive consumer demand for intraregional travel, especially as travel purchases are frequently discretionary,” Nadejda Popova, Senior Manager at Euromonitor International says of the report’s findings.

“Travelers will continue to favor authentic and local experiences in addition to sustainable tourism alternatives.”

According to Euromonitor International here are the top 7 world’s most visited cities in 2023:

Istanbul, Turkey

Total International Visitors: 20.2 million

Istanbul, Turkey, ranked as the top city for international arrivals with 20.2 million visitors, experiencing a 26% growth from the previous year. The historic center of Istanbul, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, features iconic landmarks like Hagia Sophia and Topkapi Palace. National Geographic recommends visiting in spring or autumn (April-May or September) for a less crowded experience.

London, United Kingdom

Total International Visitors: 18.8 million

London, United Kingdom, ranked second for international arrivals in 2023 with 18.8 million visitors, showing a 17% year-over-year growth. It has the world’s best tourism infrastructure, with upcoming hotel openings by esteemed groups like Park Hyatt and Mandarin Oriental.

London hosts prestigious universities like Imperial College and the London School of Economics. As Europe’s most visited city, it features iconic landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, and the Tower of London.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Total International Visitors: 16.8 million

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, welcomed 16.8 million international visitors. Renowned for its skyscrapers, luxury shopping, and cultural attractions, Dubai is home to iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah.

The Burj Khalifa offers a multitude of amenities including spas, gyms, and the world’s highest restaurant, while the Dubai Mall provides entertainment for all ages with its vast array of stores, restaurants, and attractions including an aquarium and ice skating rink.

Antalya, Turkey

Total International Visitors: 16.5 million

Antalya, Turkey, welcomed 16.5 million international visitors. Known for its beautiful beaches, warm climate, and vibrant architecture, Antalya offers various recreational activities including river rafting, hot air balloon flights, and diving.

Visitors can relax on beaches like Kaputas and Hecliman or explore parks such as Ataturk Park and Karaalioglu Park. The city also has rich historical and cultural sites like the Ataturk Museum and the Archaeological Museum of Antalya. Antalya’s Old Town (Kaleiçi) is a must-visit for its historic charm and turquoise waters.

Paris, France

Total International Visitors: 15.5 million

Paris, France, welcomed 15.5 million international visitors. Known as the city of love, art, and sophisticated lifestyle, Paris has iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, and the Louvre. Visitors can also enjoy outdoor activities in the expansive Forest of Vincennes, offering opportunities for picnics, cycling, and boating. Discover the charm of Paris with romantic walks along the Seine and indulging in French cuisine at charming cafés.

Read also: Danger in the air: Africa 10 most polluted cities revealed

Hong Kong

Total International Visitors: 14.7 million

Hong Kong welcomed 14.7 million international visitors. Renowned for its strong legal framework and world-class infrastructure, the city offers a plethora of activities and festivals throughout the year.

Highlights include the reconstructed Central Market and the vibrant Soho district. For breathtaking views, visit Victoria Peak, especially in the evenings. Families can enjoy Hong Kong Disneyland on Lantau Island, while food enthusiasts can indulge in dim sum and explore bustling markets and temples.

Bangkok, Thailand

Total International Visitors: 12.2 million

Bangkok, Thailand, attracted 12.2 million international visitors. The city offers a mix of modernity and tradition, with landmarks like the Grand Royal Palace and bustling streets like Kaosan Street.

Families can enjoy attractions such as Siam Park and Siam Ocean World. November to March is recommended for family vacations due to stable weather and abundant fresh fruits. Explore Bangkok’s vibrant neighborhoods, including Chinatown and Sukhumvit, and experience its bustling nightlife.