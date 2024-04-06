See the list of the top 5 Largest container ships in the world in 2024

As of January 2024, container ships with capacities larger than 20,000 TEUs are classified as Ultra Large Container Ships (ULCS). These massive vessels take advantage of economies of scale and are integral to intermodal freight transport.

They face limitations due to factors such as engine size and port infrastructure. The record for the largest container ship, as of January 2024, is held by MSC’s Irina-class, boasting a capacity of 24,346 TEUs.

Here are the top 5 largest ships in the world in 2024:

MSC Irina

The MSC Irina, launched in 2023, is the world’s largest container ship with a capacity of 24,346 TEUs. It flies the Liberian flag and measures approximately 399.9 meters in length and 61.3 meters in width. Notable features include fuel-efficient technologies such as large-diameter propellers and an air bubble system to reduce water resistance. Equipped with hybrid scrubbers, it reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 3 to 4%. Saving under the Liberian flag, Sister ship MSC Loreto shares identical dimensions and capacity.

OOCL Spain

In 2023, Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) introduced the OOCL Spain, boasting a capacity of 24,188 TEUs. This vessel marks a significant addition to the world’s largest container ships. OOCL remains a prominent player in the shipping industry, continuously innovating with cutting-edge vessels. These massive ships play a vital role in global trade, connecting continents and facilitating efficient and sustainable shipping.

ONE Innovation

Launched in 2023, ONE Innovation is a cutting-edge container ship with a capacity of 24,136 TEUs, registered in Liberia. Measuring approximately 399.9 meters in length and 61.3 meters in width, it’s among the world’s largest vessels. Its fuel efficiency is optimized through innovative technologies, facilitating seamless global trade.

MSC Tessa

Introduced in 2023, MSC Tessa boasts a capacity of 24,116 TEUs, surpassing Evergreen’s Ever Alot by 112 TEUs. Launched in March 2023, it embarked on its maiden voyage equipped with energy-saving ducts and a hybrid scrubber for cleaner fuel emissions. Additionally, its air lubrication technology reduces carbon emissions by up to 4%.

Ever Alot

Ever Alot is the world’s first 24,004 TEU container ship introduced in 2022, and constructed by Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding. Delivered in June 2022 to a subsidiary of Evergreen Marine Corporation, it measures approximately 399.99 meters in length with a beam of 61.5 meters.

These colossal vessels are pivotal in global commerce, connecting economies and facilitating trade, with their immense capacity and technological advancements ensuring efficient and sustainable shipping, shaping the future of maritime transportation.