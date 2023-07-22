Revolutionizing diabetic-friendly food with Innovative solutions for its management

Diabetes is indeed a growing health concern in Nigeria. The prevalence of diabetes has been increasing steadily in the country over the past few decades, mainly due to factors such as rapid urbanization, changes in lifestyle and diet, and an aging population.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas 9th Edition, there were approximately 4.6 million adults living with diabetes in Nigeria. However, it’s essential to note that these figures might have changed since then, as diabetes rates can vary over time and new data may have become available.

At least 11.2 million persons are living with diabetes in Nigeria, public health experts disclosed, following a local study on its prevalence in the country.

They also raised concerns that cases are rising at an alarming rate, even among children due to poor management, saying there is a need for the Nigerian government to take urgent action to curb the disease burden.

There is therefore a need to revolutionizing the diabetic-friendly food industry with Innovative solutions for diabetes management and one of the organisations that have dedicated efforts to achieving this is Addys Foods.

Addys Foods, a pioneering company specialising in diabetic-friendly food options, is making strides in transforming how individuals with diabetes approach their dietary needs. With a strong focus on innovation, community engagement, and promoting healthy living, Addys Foods has become a trusted brand in the realm of diabetic-friendly cuisine.

With diverse product line to include an array of delectable meals, snacks, and desserts that adhere to the unique dietary requirements of those managing diabetes, the company has shown commitment to innovation in this regard.

By using high-quality ingredients and preserving authentic flavors, Addys Foods ensures that customers can enjoy a wide range of options that support their overall health and well-being

Overcoming challenges has been a central aspect of its journey. The company tackled intricacies of dietary restrictions, sourced diabetic-friendly ingredients, maintained taste and texture, and dispelled misconceptions surrounding diabetes and dietary choices.

By conducting extensive research, collaborating with healthcare professionals, and fostering a culture of innovation, Addys Foods emerged as a beacon of hope for individuals seeking delicious yet diabetes-friendly culinary experiences.

Okoro Adaku, Founder, Addys Food said

remaining up-to-date with advancements in diabetes management and nutritional sciences is crucial for Addys Foods.

“The company actively seeks knowledge, collaborates with experts, monitors industry developments, engages in professional networks, and adheres to regulatory guidelines and standards. This commitment ensures that their products effectively support individuals managing diabetes, empowering them to lead fulfilling lives.

“Addys Foods also dedicates itself to making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals with diabetes and the community as a whole. By participating in various community initiatives and partnerships, the company promotes education and healthy lifestyle choices,” Adaku said.

These efforts she stated include organizing workshops and seminars, collaborating with healthcare professionals and support groups, delivering specialized programs through educational institutions, partnering with nonprofits, providing online resources, and teaming up with fitness centers and wellness programs.

She noted that by raising awareness, offering education, and providing practical support, the firm aims to empower individuals with diabetes to make informed dietary decisions and embrace a healthier future.

The founder of Addys Foods finds immense fulfillment in positively impacting the lives of individuals with diabetes. Delivering scrumptious and nourishing food choices that seamlessly integrate into diabetes management strategies brings great joy.

Beyond the products, it actively engages with the community and contributes to the holistic well-being of individuals managing diabetes, reflecting the founder’s unwavering dedication to making a lasting, positive impact.

