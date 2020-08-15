PSG vs Atlanta in revenue: Neymar earns as much as Atalanta’s squad

The comparison between French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Italian low-budget side Atalanta is the story of David vs. Goliath tales in the Champions League history.

PSG has spent a whopping sum of $392.7 million combined in the transfers of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé within the past three years than Atalanta has in its whole squad through the last 19 years — a mere $385.3 million for the better part of two decades.

According to Transfermarkt, PSG spent $148.5 million for Kylian Mbappé’s transfer from Monaco in 2018 and an even steeper $244.2 million for Neymar Jr. as he moved on from Spanish supergiant Barcelona in 2017.

Meanwhile, Atalanta has managed to thrive all season against teams with much deeper pockets without needing to spend remotely as much as the French side has since being taken over by new investors earlier in the decade.

In contrast, the Bergamo side spent a mere $4.92 million for Serie A’s assist wizard Papu Gómez to pull him from Metalist in Ukraine and an affordable $6.33 million for striker Josip Ilicic back in 2018.

Other acquisitions like Marten de Roon ($14.85 million) were a little more costly, but even he cost only a tenth of what Kylian Mbappé and 16 times less what PSG had to pay to reel in Neymar Jr. from Barcelona.

This only serves as a reminder that world football is more than superstar players, but also the development of a sound, structured team with excellent chemistry — something Atalanta has managed to show all year long throughout the UEFA Champions League.

This disparity in financial firepower was of little relevance in the high-octane showdown between both clubs in Portugal which ended 2-1 in favour of PSG.

Despite their lavish spending, PSG are yet to even breach the final four of the UCL under their new ownership. Neymar would hope to take matters into his own hands and fire PSG to glory. With Mbappe also set to return after a miraculous recovery from his horrible injury in the French Cup final. They will be set to battle for a spot in the semi-final of the UCL.

“It was a crazy game, a tough game, against a tough opponent. It wasn’t easy. Neymar had a great game,” match winner Choupo-Moting told BT Sport after the match.

“I thought when I was coming on ‘we can’t lose, we can’t go home like this’. I was confident in myself and the team.”