PharmaChill calls for collaboration to enhance drugs delivery in Nigeria

Adedayo Adefarakan, founder of PharmaChill technology, a thermal box technology, is seeking collaboration from hospitals, public immunization coordinators, NGOs, and brands on transforming the last mile delivery of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals in Nigeria.

PharmaChill tech is a healthcare logistics offering solution that monitors, logs, and reports geo-temperature data, ensuring the integrity and safety of sensitive biopharmaceuticals, minimising damage and risk to patients.

“I believe that transparency and visibility in the last mile delivery of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals are crucial for ensuring the efficacy of healthcare interventions,” Adefarakan said.

He added that the PharmaChill Boxes can revolutionise vaccine transportation and pharmaceutical distribution in Nigeria, ultimately saving lives and advancing public health goals.

“Special thanks go to Tania Del Matto, director of GreenHouse at United College, University of Waterloo for her support. Tania’s invaluable coaching and advisory have played a pivotal role in shaping our strategy and refining our pitch,” the founder said.

Adefarakan emphasised the importance of collaboration in realising the full potential of PharmaChill Boxes.

“We invite hospitals, Public Immunization Coordinators, NGOs, and brands to join us in this transformative journey. Together, we can harness the power of technology to overcome logistical challenges and ensure that temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals reach those who need them most.”

He added that PharmaChill’s innovative solution promises to enhance the efficiency and reliability of healthcare logistics and also align with the broader global agenda for sustainable development.