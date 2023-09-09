Pan-African agency, LSF PR expands to the United Kingdom

Pan-African public relations agency, LSF PR, has announced the launch of its operations and office in the United Kingdom.

With a track record of over a decade in strategic and corporate communications and a well-established Pan-African presence across East, West, and South Africa, LSF PR is poised to redefine the PR industry by offering unparalleled expertise in facilitating impactful connections, building narratives from an African perspective, and fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholder groups across the UK, Europe and Africa.

With this strategic expansion, the agency will cater to three target groups; businesses in Africa looking to seamlessly integrate into the UK and European market, ensuring visibility and success, UK and European businesses seeking to tap into diverse stakeholder groups across Africa, and lastly, UK and European based businesses looking to effectively connect with the African diaspora community within the region.

Through culturally resonant narratives and strategic campaigns, LSF PR is set to help brands foster genuine connections and engagement within these businesses’ respective key demographics utilizing proven and time-tested media strategies.

Speaking on the expansion, Tolu Akinbamiyorin, Managing Director, LSF PR Africa Operations, said “Our expansion to the UK is proof of our organization’s growth in the last decade. We are optimistic that with our understanding of the African, UK and EU markets, we’re well-equipped to navigate cultural nuances and offer a unique perspective with impactful communication strategies”.

LSF PR specializes in corporate communications, technology, and consumer brands, boasting an extensive portfolio and an experienced team. Among the agency’s robust clientele is Inq. Group; leading-edge computing technology company, Convergence Partners – a Pan-African private equity firm dedicated to accelerating ICT infrastructure growth across Africa, Siemens, L’oréal Professional Paris, Binance, BIC, Jumia and several others.

“Our expansion into the UK and European market signifies a natural progression, born from our deep understanding of the intricacies of the African media landscape and the unique dynamics of the UK and EU market, enabling us to offer unparalleled insights and solutions that transcend cultural boundaries,” says Bidemi Zakariyau Akande, Founder and CEO, LSF PR.

Since its inception, LSF PR has consistently demonstrated dedication to excellence, one that has earned the agency a distinguished array of accolades spanning diverse categories.

Particularly noteworthy are the various SABRE awards the company has received for its outstanding achievements in brand building, financial communications and sponsorships, public affairs/government relations, crisis communications, media relations and many others. The agency has also been listed on PRovoke’s Global Creative Index as one of the most creative PR agencies in the world.