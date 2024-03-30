ORÍKÌ Ibadan: A journey towards holistic well-being

Whether seeking solace from the stresses of daily life or simply indulging in pampering treatments, ORÍKÌ Ibadan promises an unforgettable journey towards holistic well-being.

ORÍKÌ Spa, a premier luxury wellness destination recently announced the opening of its 10th exquisite location in the vibrant city of Ibadan, Nigeria.

The milestone further emphasizes ORÍKÌ’s commitment to delivering premium wellness services and

services to clientele in diverse cultural landscapes.

Located at Brava Hotel 59, Samonda Road Ibadan adjacent to Aerodrome GRA Estate, ORÍKÌ spa guarantees to provide a haven of peace and revitalization.

Boasting a serene oasis ambiance, the spa invites guests to indulge in a comprehensive range of wellness

services, including massages, body treatments, waxing, facials, steam room sessions, and nail services.

Speaking about the new outlet, Joycee

Awosika, founder and managing director, ORÍKÌ, states that “Our commitment to democratizing wellness for our customers remains resolute as we expand our footprint to include more cities and states across Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint with the opening of our 10th spa location in Ibadan,” said Oluwatosin Opara, Head of Operations at ORÍKÌ.

“Our commitment to providing exceptional wellness and relaxation is exemplified by this newly established

venue, where our esteemed clientele can indulge in an unmatched experience of

self-care and rejuvenation.”

In celebration of the grand opening, ORÍKÌ is offering a special promotion to its customers. Throughout the month of March, guests can enjoy a 20 percent discount on all services and a 10 percent discount on products by using the promotional code IB20.

This gesture is said to reflect ORÍKÌ’s commitment to making self-care a priority that is within reach

for all individuals.