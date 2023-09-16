‘Oma Areh’s campus series ‘University of Cruise’ set for October release

…to be shown on Rok TV across Africa, United Kingdom

African and diaspora audiences in Nigeria and the United Kingdom are in for a treat as a brand-new young adult sitcom is set to make its exclusive first season debut on Rok TV on DSTV as well as ROK UK on Sky TV UK.

After concluding principal photography in 2021, this brand-new series is ready to captivate viewers across the continent and for diaspora audiences in the United Kingdom.

The 13-episode series was created, and executive produced by marketing and communications expert Ifeoma ‘Oma Areh and directed by Adeoluwa Owu.

Set against the backdrop of a private university in Lagos, Nigeria, St Cruz University, the inaugural season of “University of Cruise” promises a thrilling ride with 13 gripping episodes.

Featuring some of the most gifted Nollywood talents, the series takes viewers on a journey through the lives of seven university friends as they navigate the intricate web of academics, friendship, love, social media, peer pressure, and the shadows of cultism.

The series stars Amanda Dara, Nancy Ameh, Esther Agunbiade, Scott Obilor, Vine Olugu, Chisom Onwuegbuzia, and Solomon Mike.

The comedy series also features Nollywood icon Mercy Johnson-Okojie who doubles as co-executive producer and music star Ric Hassani who is the voice behind the official soundtrack ‘Uni Girl.’

“Our mission is to encapsulate the spirit of modern Nigeria/Africa, its youth, and their many stories and realities.

With the University of Cruise, we are not just telling stories; we are providing a mirror to the lives, dreams, and dilemmas of the youth in 21st-century Nigeria and Africa. It’s a celebration of Nigeria’s pop culture and an exploration of the challenges that resonate with today’s generation.”Explained series creator ‘Oma Areh.

The series is produced by WildFlower Productions/ WildPepper Studios in partnership with Continued Entertainment with associate producers Raluchukwu Onubogu and Sarah Inya Lawal of Ascend Studios. It will begin airing on Rok TV on DSTV/ROK TV and Rok UK from October 7, 2023.