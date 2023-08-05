Nollywood veterans Pete Edochie, Nkem Owoh unite in new movie

A fast-rising comic actor and movie producer, Femi Babs popularly known as Zualakate has united Nollywood veterans, Pete Edochie and Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia in a yet-to-be-released new blockbuster movie.

According to Babs, the shooting of the new movie is presently taking place in the Coal City of Enugu, and it will be pairing both national icons in the movie after a long time.

Femi Babs told journalists that his blockbuster movie will spark a remembrance of Nigeria’s three actors who inspired many young actors in the anal of the movie industry in Nigeria including Pete Edochie, Nkem Owoh and the late Sam Loco Efe.

To complete the trio, Femi Babs said he will act alongside the Nollywood veterans even as he said that Pete Edochie confirmed that the producer, Babs reminds them of the late Sam Loco while shooting with other big names in the movie industry.

The graduate of Business Administration from Benson Idahosa University said he was astonished when Edochie extolled his acting prowess and told him how he reminds them of the late veteran actor Sam Loco.

Babs said the last time Pete Edochie and Nkem Owoh were paired in a movie was in 2018 in a movie produced by Genevieve Nnaji, titled The Lionheart.

“Right now, we are working on a new production. It could be qualified as a feature film. I’m breaking it down for the YouTube audience and a series and it will be Like Father, Like Son.

“The inspiration behind this is the fact that every generation is designed to be an improvement on the former. So, be careful what you teach a child because he could do it better than you. I looked at the place of fatherhood in the world today especially in leadership and I realised that everything falls and rises on leadership and fatherhood is leadership. So, I’m trying to do a movie on fatherhood,” the Osun State-born Instagram comedian said.

Read also: An assessment of Nigerian hip-hop and the Yoruba’s “ọmọlúàbí” culture

On his part, Nkem Owoh, the comic producer, who is also acting in a lead role in the movie, said: “When Sam Loco was still alive you may even not write a script for both of us. Once we understood the essence of the story you are about to tell, we will go along because we know the point and the statement of fact that is what we needed.

“When I met Femi and discovered that the scripts are too long and written in chapters. I got afraid that probably somewhere along the line, we might not achieve what we wanted to achieve; to my surprise as we are going along; Femi was catching on just like Sam Loco and that is why we are speeding this production. If I am that kind of person who doesn’t respond to that creativity, it could have taken us a longer time to achieve this story, but I am impressed with the producer,” he said.

Speaking further on how this movie cast his mind back to the good old days’ comedy with Sam Loco, Owoh said he accepted to fixture in the movie though he normally doesn’t do slap-still comedy again.

“I have rejected so many scripts from producers but this one has its own uniqueness. Like I said earlier, the attachment of quotation from the scripture, and the twist in the relationship with my son in the story is unique. For the other ones we did, I couldn’t find someone who could replace Sam Loco until I saw what Femi is doing. So, I am impressed, but if you look you will discover that recently I don’t do films that much not to talk of comedy until now when people around me showed up. I am impressed with the production crew,” he added.

Femi Babs has had top movies including The Sacrifice (Short Film) – 2012, Posit (Short Film) – 2016, Inherited Madness – 2018, AJINO BOY – 2019, Two Cousins – 2022, Season Greetings – 2022, Like Father Like Son – 2023 among others.