No wild polio case reported in Nigeria in 20 weeks – Rotary

…as Tinubu hails Rotary’s roles in polio eradication

Rotary International said on Friday that no wild polio case had been reported in the past 20 weeks in Nigeria.

Gordon Mclnally, President of the Rotary International stated this while fielding questions from State House Journalists on Friday, after leading his team on a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu

Mclnally, who expressed his joy over the eradication of the wild polio virus from Nigeria, expressed hopes that the World would be free of wild polio virus

He however expressed regrets that the deadly childhood disease was still ravaging communities within the Afghanistan and Pakistan borders

The Rotary president noted that the World had recorded about 350,000 of polio viruses every year, prior to this time, he said his organization is partnering with relevant institutions on the need to eradicate the disease

“It is now 20 weeks since we saw the case of wild polio anywhere in the world. I am excited by the dedication of Nigeria Government to end maternal and infant mortality”, he said.

We want to ensure the the children of Nigeria not only survive, but also thrive.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has said the Federal Government will continue to partner reputable organizations such as Rotary International in ongoing efforts to eradicate all forms of polio and reduce the prevalence of maternal and infant mortality in the country.

President Tinubu, who received Rotary International President, Gordon Mclnally, his wife, Heather; Rotary’s Polio Ambassador to Nigeria, Emeka Offor, and other notable Rotarians, at the State House in Abuja, commended the organization for its various interventions in the country’s health sector, including a new grant of $14 million to enable the World Health Organization (WHO) provide technical assistance to the Government of Nigeria on polio surveillance.

The president declared that it is a national obligation for the Government to prioritize the welfare of Nigerians, support their advancement, and ensure that they are not hindered by any form of disease.

”It is a joy to have the President of Rotary International, his wife, Sir Emeka Offor, and other Rotarians in our midst. Thank you for representing a great commitment to humanity. Thank you for the job you are doing. Rotary International has a good reputation on social commitment, not only for the leading role it played in the eradication of polio in Africa, but also in addressing other diseases.

”You have saved countless mothers and children. You are also contributing to the growth of local economies by helping nations combat unforeseen diseases and deaths. You are doing a great job in the protection of the environment and other areas of humanitarian commitment”, he said.

The president acknowledged the contributions of volunteers from Rotary Clubs in Nigeria who have been instrumental in supporting polio eradication initiatives in the country.

”Whatever is necessary for us to do, I want to assure you that the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and his team will be on call and available at any time,” the president stated.