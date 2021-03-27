New harvest: To celebrate 10 years, Andrea Iyama brings nature in stunning SS/21 collection

If there is one thing to truly adore the Andrea Iyamah brand for, it is their ability to make unique women’s wear pieces that not only screams style, elegance and comfort, but also makes you spend your money without questioning the longevity of the said pieces.

The womens wear fashion brand Founded by the gorgeous 28year old Dumebi Iyamah, wants every woman to see through her and the brands lenses, feel seen, heard and listened to. Although the brand is known for its eccentric designs through the making of luxury swimwears, they have over time stepped their foot in both bridals and Ready To Wear, RTW, pieces that are very unconventional and fashionable, yet functional and timeless.

As they relentlessly forge forward as a premium brand who’s just clocked 10, A.I, as it is fondly called, celebrates its powerful existence through the release of an SS21 collection, New Harvest, reminding us of the beauty of nature, and how soothing surrounding ourselves around it can be.

In the recently released campaign film on their instagram page, you could feel the gentle, nonabrasive power of the collection. Everything was indeed bright and beautiful. Watching the models move in very natural forms as they chatted and posed, left an ecstatic feeling of nothingness. You’d suddenly want to leave the bustle of city life, and be overwhelmed by a consuming aura of green, lush, African and quiet.

Following their aesthetics of very pleasurable ethnic cuts, the brand inculcates the use of bubbly colours, and interphases it through producing ravishing sartorial designs.

They also delve further into their interpretation of true femininity and feminine power, as they produced pieces that paid an obvious and intricate attention to details.

The brand, which is rooted in Nigeria and certain major countries in the world, used this collection to visit certain cultural issues in the fashion industry, especially inclusion. This, they achieved through thoughtfully using plus size models, and models of diverse skin tones. The Andrea Iyamah brand is one for everybody.

Here’s a few of our favourite looks!

Creative Director: Founder, Andrea Iyamah.

Producer: Somkele Iyamah Idhalama

Production Manager: Utibe Ayi

Stylist: Uche Uba

Styling Assistant: Ifeoma Kalu

Movement Director: Daniel Obasi

Director/Cinematographer: Oluwadabest

Hair and Makeup: SwitchArtistry

Art Director: William Ukoh