Netflix reviews for weekender week 37

FAIR PLAY (2023)

At first I was kind of skeptical about watching this movie, but as time went on, I got convinced by fire ds to give it a shot, guess what I was glad I did, one of those movies, you aren’t just show what to expect, but then you end up being very impressed after all. So there was this young lady called Emily, who was extremely smart and ambitious, she was doing so well and soaring, along the line she fell in love with her subordinate Luke her analysist and they started dating, going against the company’s regulations. They had to keep it under wraps until he proposed, she loved him so much and so she accepted. The main issues started when she got promoted instead of her fiance and he felt like he didn’t get a fair play, little did he know that the Company wanted him out, but she had being shielding him for ages, what I thought was true love went south quickly as he couldn’t just accept her success and be truly happy for her, go check out this movie, to see what I thought was going to bring them joy, ended up destroying both of them. The 105m drama psychological thriller was directed by chloe Domont, they featured acts like Phoebe Dynevor, Aldenham Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Sebastian de Souza, Richard Sommer Jelena Stupljanin and many more.

PAIN HUSTLERS (2023)

“I would not give up on myself and career, I will make my life count” those were the words of Liza Drake each time, she got knocked down. This was a fantastic well written story, the movie was based on a true life story of a pharmaceutical producing company, they told the story so well one would think for a second, they were the real characters Pete was scouting for very good sales people, he met Liza in the strip club and felt she was the best fit, he cooked her cv and made her resume work immediately, just at the point she wanted to give up her divine breakthrough came and that one job changed her life forever, she started living the life of her dreams, from rags to riches, from shame to affluence, her courage, determination, doggedness was second to know. She totally nailed the job to becoming the director of sales, but reality began to dawn on them, when people started to complain about the drugs, at this point it was too late to opt out. The 122 drama movie was directed by David Yates, they featured actors like Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Chole Coleman, Andy Gracia, Brian D’Arcy James and many more.

OLD DADS (2023)

Well after searching for ages, I had to result to this comedy movie, not my typical kind of movies, but then I had to make do with what was available. So there were three friends, the first one was married earlier, got divorced and was dating a very young lady, no 2 was happily married or so he claimed but he was super scared of his wife or being left alone, whole friend no 3 got married at the age of 46 to a very caring wife, but was dealing with serious anger issues, he constantly made a mountain out of a mole hill and this was beginning to affect his home and life. Well you will need to watch the entire movie to see how they were kicked out of the Company they started and all left with no savings at over 50. This movie is just one of those comedy drama movies, no substance, core or lessons, one you just watch, laugh and while away your weekend, if you are a fan of comedy movies then yes you can go for this, if you aren’t am not sure this is for you. The movie was directed by Bill Burr and they starred acts like Bill Blur, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Rachael Harris, Katrina Bowden,Reign Edward, Miles Robbin and many more.