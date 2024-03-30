Netflix reviews for weekender

THE NEXT THREE DAYS (2010)

Although this is an old movie, there was a very deep lesson with this movie, wait for it till the very end, then everything will fall in place, be careful what you say and do at work, so that its never used against you when issues arise. Lara lived happily with her husband and son, although she never liked her boss, she kept working. Her entire life turned around when her boss was found dead in the car park, with all evidences against her, she is forced to spend years in prison away from her husband and son. When her loving husband couldn’t take it anymore nor prove her innocence to get her out of jail, he is forced to take the law into his hands and do the unspeakable, even his wife tried to talk him out of it, but he got it all planned out and processed. A very simple nice crime, drama, thriller movie, the 133m movie was directed by Paul Haggis, they featured actors like Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks, Brian Dennehy, Lennie James, Olivia Wilde, Ty Simpkins, Helen Carey, Liam Neeson, Daniel Stern, kevin Corrigan and many more.

24 HOURS WITH GASPAR (2024)

Honestly I wasn’t so sure what to expect from this movie, but then I decided to give it a try, I won’t say I was tired but I just couldn’t understand this movie, there was just something confusing about it from start to finish, I guess the flash backs from his childhood also made it a bit difficult for me to understand it. So from what I understood, there was a detective who had only 24 hours to left to live, but he is bent on making sure that he puts an end to all the evil in the society and bringing all the wealthy powerful men to books, he promised himself that before he dies, he must take vengeance on all those who wronged him, to do this he worked with a female friend who was there with him till the very end. At the tail end he got the famous black box he was looking for and set all the young girls held hostage free. I struggled and just couldn’t make it to the very end, but I guess I got a hang of it. The 98m Indonesian, crime, drama movie was directed by Yosep Anggi Noen, they featured acts like Reza Rahadian, shenina cinnamon, Laura Basuki, Dewi Irawan, Kristo Immanuel, Sai Priadi, Iswadi Pratama and many more.

A TASTE OF SIN (2023)

It was nice to finally watch a Ghanaian movie after such a long while and I must say that I was impressed as the movie wasn’t bad at all, they did put up a good show, nice cast, acting and a touching storyline, one that you could connect with and learn from, they tried to reveal some hidden secrets of what went on is some big churches. They displayed a story of hope, faith, forgiveness and redemption. The first pastor battled with the sin of fornication, that brought him down and his calling. The second pastor was head over heels in love with money, everything around him was all about money, not the church, the people nor his calling, till God struck him and taught him a deep lesson, one he will never forget. The 120m Ghanian drama, African movie was directed by Frank Rajah Arase, they featured popular actors like Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, James Gardiner, Kalsoume Sinare, Akosua Agyepong, Roselyn Ngissah, Kofi Adjorlolo, Sonia Ibrahim, Abena Appiah etc.