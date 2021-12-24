Netflix reviews for this week

A NAIJA CHRISTMAS (2021)

It was such a pleasure to be privileged to have seen the movie before the release date and I was glad I did as it was worth my time; I totally enjoyed the drama, the storyline, costumes, and the cast, who totally killed their roles. The beautiful movie featured our great Rachael Oniga (Lt.) who played the lead role as the mother of 3 handsome wealthy sons, who were all of marriageable age, but just couldn’t settle down, she decided to prompt them by offering the first of the 3 sons to settle down the huge family home, you need to see the quest and fight to get married first all to win the house for varied motives. The 2h 1m was directed by Kunle Afolayan, which featured Kunle Remi, Segilola Ogidan, Linda Osifor etc, a very lovely Christmas movie to watch and relax with this Christmas.

PAPILLON (2017)

Papillon is a brilliant crime/Drama movie about 2h 13m long released in 2017 but just started trending on Netflix last week and I was glad I checked it out. The movie started slowly and at first I wasn’t so sure what to expect but as we progressed I knew I was in for a good story. Henri Papillon was framed wrongly and sent to life imprisonment for a crime he didn’t commit and on getting to the prison he decides to partner with Louis Dega a great crook who defrauded millions of their funds, to see how they could bride their way out of prison. Please make sure you pay attention and listen, you will see how determination and strong will can make someone achieve the most impossible thing, a brilliant story I must say, do watch it and thank me later, it’s a deep movie for deep hearted people, it was a nice movie that took us back the memory lane.

POLAR (2019)

Seriously I must say that Polar was brilliant and fantastic 100 percent action and thriller to the call, if you are searching for something to keep you at the edge of your seat from start to finish, then this is what you are looking for, Duncan Vizla aka The Black Kaiser was preparing to retire peacefully when he discovers that his former boss has assigned some terrible guys to kill him, so that he won’t be paid his entitlement, well you need to watch this movie to see how he had fight to safe his, destroy his boss and enjoy his hard earnings in peace. A fantastic 1h 58m action/ thriller movie directed by Jonas Akerlund, they featured Mads Mikkelsen, Vanessa Hudgens, Katheryn Winnick, etc.

A CASTLE FOR CHRISTMAS (2021)

Sophie Brown a renowned bestselling author decides to take a trip to Scotland her Grandfather’s home, where she falls in love with a beautiful castle she decides to buy it, during the process of this purchase Sophie who is now divorced meets the unhappy Duke, who sells the property to people frustrates them and collects the property back, a funny strategy that fails him this time as Sophie is ready to face any challenge that comes her way. A very simple sweet Christmas movie about 1h 38m long directed by Mary Lambert, which featured Brook Shields, Cary Elwes, Les Ross, Vanessa Grasse etc.