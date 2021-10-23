Netflix Reviews for the weekend

Revenge



Revenge is a movie directed by Coralie Fargeat and was released in 2017, I bumped into it on Netflix and decided to check it out, Jen a very young and pretty lady went on an exciting getaway with her very wealthy boyfriend, suddenly 2 of his friends come uninvited and what started as a simple lovely holiday turns out to be a nightmare for Jen, You will need to check it out to see all the horrendous things they did to Jen and how she came back for a Revenge, I was happy with the twist, but felt some scenes at the end dragged for too long. The Thriller action movie was about 1h 48m long and it featured Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe and a few orders, it was just a single location and 4 main faces.

Sonic the Hedgehog



Well I was able to check out some other kinds of movies, that’s what makes me a critic right, anyway don’t look surprised, I did make out time to see Sonic and it was good, the comedy/Adventure movie was about 1h 39m long and was directed by Jeff Fowler, the nice interesting movie told a story of a hedgehog who became friends with Tom Wachowski, who had to do all he could to protect him an evil scientist who had discovered that Sonic had some amazing super powers that could make him run with great speed, he wanted to use Sonic for his own selfish desires. A fun movie to watch the kids and while away time this weekend: featured Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally & others.

Security 2021



So last week we reviewed the movie called “Security” of 2017 this week we are looking at another movie called “Security” but released in 2020, a lot of movies with the same title, but the releases date will help you differentiate. Security of 2021 was directed by Peter Chelsom, featured Marco D’Amore, Ludovica Martino, Valeria Bilello, Silvio Muccino, Maya Sansa, etc. The movie was about 1h 58m long and was shot in a small seaside town, Marco worked as the chief security officers of a company, he was married to his lovely wife who was fighting for a top position in the town, they had one daughter in high school and lived peacefully in this beautiful town, till one young lady was assaulted, a wrong person was framed for it, but Marco decided to investigate deeper and the secrets and lies that were discovered shocked the entire town.

There’s Someone Inside Your House 2021



I was actually worried initially because I expected it to be so scary, for those who follow through you will know that I am not a great fan of horror movies, well this wasn’t that bad the 1h 36m horror/Slasher movie left more to behold, the movie was adapted from a movie with the same title and the title gave all away. Makani Young moved to a small town and tried to make new friends, suddenly we had a mysterious person going after young people, the person would first reveal all their evil secrets, then kill them its victim so cruelly. The end will leave you shocked and speechless as the suspected one was far from it, I just couldn’t believe how cruel someone could be for such a flimsy reason. The movie was directed by Patrick Kack-Brice.