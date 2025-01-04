Netflix reviews

SQUID GAME (2024)

Well, if you haven’t seen Squid Game session 1, it will be nice for you to go watch it so that you can understand better season 2. This is the long-awaited season 2 that finally came out after 2 years of waiting, but I must say that it kind of fell flat from my expectations and thoughts, I had imagined that this was going to be more exciting and thrilling with an infusion of new games, but the long introduction in episodes 1 and 2, dragged on for too long. So in this season, the winner from season 1, Seong Gi-Hun decides to return to the game this time to stop them from killing others; this time he has to play with over 400 contestants, thinking he knows the game and will give others clues on how to win. Little did he know that they would turn things around if they were able to stop the organisers. I guess the game isn’t over yet, we will be expecting Season 3 soon, for now. The Korean drama, thriller movie, had 7 episodes each of about an hour, the movie was created by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, they featured actors like Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Kang Ae-sim and many more.

ASSASSIN CLUB (2023)

Looking for a fantastic action movie that will keep you entertained from start to finish, then this action movie will keep you excited; after watching loads of Christmas movies, I was so happy to finally see something different, I am sure you will enjoy it too. So Morgan played the lead role in this movie, he had lived a very rough life, from the orphanage home, to joining the Marines to joining a secret group that helps to take down bad guys, or so he was told, well he never asked any questions for years, he kept doing the jobs diligently, till one day Morgan wanted out, he felt he needed a quiet, peaceful life where he

could start a family, but I guess when you are in, there is no way out. In order to get out Morgan will have to take down 6 other assassins, or be taken down and loose all he ever worked for in his life, well do check it out and see how it went down in this exciting action-packed movie. The 111m action, thriller movie was directed by Camille Delamarre, they featured actors like Henry Golding, Daniela Melchior, Noomi Rapace, Sam Neill, Anastasia Doaga, Alessia Alciati, Claudio Del Falco, Gabriele Rossi, Sheena Hao, Jimmy Jean-Louis e.t.c.

UNSUNG HEROES (2023)

This was a very emotional movie for me, I had seen the trailer for a while and saved it, but didn’t have the time till this holiday, I was glad I saw it finally. So David Smallbone was a very loving father, he had 6 kids and on his birthday he receives a beautiful gift from his wife that they were expecting baby no 7, this came as a shock for him, because at this point his music company was struggling and was at the verge of a collapse, he had gone on to invest over $500,000 dollars in a business project his wife had warned him against and when it went south, he didn’t even know how to face her. To start afresh he will have to pack his bags and move from Australia to the United States with his wife and 6 kids, with their last savings, a home with no properties and means of survival, they will have to leave their beautiful castle, their family members and move to a new land. You will need to check out the movie to see how they got in, the kind of jobs they had to do to survive, and how they made it through with the 7th child. The movie taught me loads of lessons, in life you must be ready for whatever happens, life is never a straight line. When it serves you with challenges, be sure to face it heads on and never give up. Sometimes your success might come from where you least expected, so always have an open mind. The 113m drama,and music movie was directed by Joel Smallbone, they featured actors like Daisy Betts, Joel Smallbone, Kirrilee Berger, Jonahan Jackson, Lucas Black, Candace Cameron Bure, Terr O’Quinn.

