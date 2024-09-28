Netflix reviews

NICE GIRLS (2024)

If you enjoy simple female spy investigative movies, you might want to try this out. Leo and her brother both work as cops, suddenly she finds out that her brother is murdered on one of his missions outside town, she will have to partner with a gorgeous hot detective from out of town called Melanie to unravel the people behind her brother’s death. As they proceeded on the case, they will also need the help of a charming ex-hacker to help them with the technical details at the back end. The 92m French, comedies, mystery, action movie was directed by Noemie Saglio they featured actors like Alice Taglioni, Stefi Celma, Baptiste Lecaplain, Noemie Lvovsky, Lucien Jean- Baptise, Camille Etienne, Katrina Durden, Virgile Bramly, Delphine Baril, Eseban e.t.c.

(UN)LUCKY SISTERS (2024)

I honestly wasn’t sure what to expect from this movie, but I decided to give it a shot, I was far from being impressed and I struggled to make it to the very end, when we got to the end, I was wondering what really went down. Jessica and Angela were 2 estranged sisters who didn’t grow up with their dad, they grew up in different homes and never really saw each other much. One day they get a call informing them that their dad has passed on, they had to meet at the hospital and plan with their dad’s consultant on the next steps. She takes them to their dad’s previous apartment to see what he left behind, what they arrived there in the process of arranging the apartment, the discover a huge treasure, that will change their lives forever. You will need to go check out this movie yourself to discover what they found, if they took it and how I changed heir lives forever. The 83m Ageninian, drama, comedies movie was directed b Fabiana Iscornia, they featured actors like Sofia Morandi, Leicia Sicilliani, Andrea Garroe, Mariano Saborido, lorena Vega, Agusin Gagliardi, Luciano Borges and many more.

NOT EASILY BROKEN (2009)

This was a very simple and touchy drama movie from way back, now I sincerely couldn’t remember if I had seen it before or not, so I decided to check it out again anyway, so I can advice if you should watch or not. It was a nice movie, with loads of lessons and it was an eye opener for me. Clarice and Dave were old school sweet hearts, who fell in love and got married, their marriage was going on smoothly until Clarice allowed her mum to intrude in their marriage. She began to question and suspect everything he did, one day on their way to Clarice’s company event, where she was to get an award, they get into a heated argument, where Dave loses his temper, loses control of the steering and caused a terrible collision, this landed them in the hospital, leading Clarice to loosing her mobility. It was a this point the movie moved into another dimension, as Clarice the main breadwinner of the home couldn’t work, she felt totally displaced at home and this led to constant nagging and bitterness from her to her husband, her mum moving in to the house was just icing on the cake to final destroy all they had built, do check it out to see how external interference in marriage could break a home. The 99m drama, romance, film based on a book was directed b Brain Bird, they featured actors like Morris Chestnut, Taraji P. Henson, Maeve Quinlan, Kevin Hart, Wood Harris, Eddie Cibrain, Jennifer Lewis, Niec Nash-Bes, Cannon Jay, Alber Hall, Nahaniel Carer, Kwame Boaenge. E. t.c.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment