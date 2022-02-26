Netflix and chill

FISTFUL OF VENGEANCE (2022)

I think my expectations were way so high, and seeing Iko Uwais, I felt it would be so great. Kai Jin and his friends embarked on a mission to save his sister, but then they realized that the task was more significant than what they envisaged as they had to save the world from an ancient threat, this led them back to Bangkok, you need to pay attention to understand fully. I felt some of the fighting scenes dragged way too long. Roel Reine directed the 96m Martial Arts action; they feature Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, Pearl Thusi.

TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE (2022)

If you are searching for something to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish, then search no further as this brand-new Horror movie on Netflix will keep you screaming from start to finish. Dante, as he was called, set up a team to relocate to a deserted area called “Harlow” and start a new community there, auctioning and bringing people from online who wanted to move to a brand-new city, what began as a simple, quiet movie, moved so fast into running, screaming and blood flowing everywhere. The Horror movie lovers, this is your movie. David Blue GarciaDavid Blue Garcia directed the 81m movie directed the 81m movie. They featured Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, and many more.

DON’T KILL ME (2022)

This week it was bumper-to-bumper brand-new movies; this new movie was bizarre, creepy, and scary; it would leave your heads with loads of confusing thoughts, so listen to pay attention and watch till the very end, then you will wonder how wicked people can be. Mirta was the only child of her parents, who constantly warned her against this new boyfriend, but love won’t allow her reason till he killed her; guess what that was the beginning of the movie. Andrea De Sica directed the Italian, Teen films, horror, romantic 90m movie; they featured Alice Pagani, Rocco Fasano, Sergio Albelli, and many more.

THE ROYAL HIBISCUS HOTEL (2017)

If you missed this fantastic, sweet 90m drama of 2017, well, you have the opportunity of checking it out on Netflix. Zainab Balogun played the lead role; she was a young beautiful young chef who decided to relocate back to Nigeria to help save her parent’s Hotel business, while doing her job, she fell in love with an investor, who initially wanted to buy off the hotel from her parents. Well, a simple love story I am sure you will enjoy this weekend; the movie was directed by Ishaya Bako and featured Kenneth Okolie, Zainab Balogun, Deyemi Okanlawon, Joke, S, i,l,v, I, a, and many more.