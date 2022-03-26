My Happy Ever After

One day you’ll kiss someone and you’ll know that those are the lips you want to kiss for the rest of your life.

The first time I saw Debbie, my heart did a backflip. She didn’t look like a model from the pages of a magazine or a beauty queen but there was something irresistibly striking about her that got my attention.

It was my first day on the job and I was loving it already. Quitting my previous job for this new one was by far one of the best decisions I ever made.

Debbie and the guys made me look forward to coming to work everyday. (By the way, she was the only lady in the midst of five guys). They seemed really close and I always wondered if any of them was attracted to her because I couldn’t imagine being in the same space with her everyday and not be blown away by her sweetness.

I soon realized that these guys were so used to her that they didn’t even treat her like a lady. None of them paid attention to her gender. As a matter of fact, working with the guys had rubbed off on her so much that she was almost a tomboy. A cute one anyway. Maybe if I didn’t have a girlfriend, I could have asked her to be mine because she was such an incredible person.

There were two things that always gave me cause for concern, they were my job and my girlfriend. The job had been taken care of. My new job was everything I ever wanted and more but my love life was ailing and failing.

My girlfriend, Tasha and I have dated on and off for a while. She’s a cool girl and I like her but the problem is that she finds it hard to keep her pants up. She’s an unapologetic nympho and she flaunts it without a bother about how it makes me feel. Her behavior has led to our break up several times but she always knows how to warm her way back into my heart. She has my “mumu button”. I don’t know why I am always quick to forgive and take her back.

Only recently, a guy she has been hanging out with posted her nudes all over social media over an unsettled ‘beef’. I was thoroughly embarrassed and disgusted when I saw the pictures. I could hardly function at work. I couldn’t even concentrate on anything because my mind was everywhere. Debbie noticed how moody I was and decided to cheer me up.

I told her that I don’t like coffee but she still dragged me to a coffee shop. My hand tingled where she grabbed it. At that moment I didn’t mind if she dragged me under a moving bus. Debbie handed me my cup and looked into my eyes while I tried it, it was the best thing I’d ever tasted. I wonder why I never liked coffee. Maybe this one tasted differently because I was having it with Debbie. I shook my head to make what I was thinking disappear, I was supposed to be nursing my broken heart and not my feelings for Debbie.

We still had some minutes from our lunch break so she pulled me down to sit on a bench. Whew! If only she knew what her touch did to me. It was so easy to talk with her. She had a twinkle in her eyes when she laughed, I couldn’t help but laugh too, her laugh was infectious. She beamed at me and I could only gaze back adoringly. How I wish she liked me and didn’t just see me as a heart broken colleague.

“So Eddie…” She began. I knew this tone of voice, she always sounds this way when she’s about to say something serious.

“What are you going to do about your girl friend situation? This is the fourth time she’s hurt you since I’ve known you” She whispered.

“I hate to see you like this Eddie. What do you really want?” She continued.

I wanted to say, ‘I want you. You’re the only one I can think of. You’re gorgeous and sweet and funny and…’ I couldn’t say those words, instead I shrugged my shoulders and looked down at my cup.

“I can’t keep up with Tasha’s excesses anymore. Our relationship was already hanging by a thread but she went too far this time. I’m done. By the way, there’s this girl I fancy a lot but I’m not going to tell you who she is” I said smiling

She looked at me with a cautious smile. “If I tell you who I like, will you tell me yours?”

“Okay.” I said.

“The person I like is….the person I like is you.” she said shyly

I dropped my cup. I couldn’t believe the words I just heard. Never in my wildest imagination did I think that Debbie thought about me romantically.

I looked into her face as her eyes held mine. She looked confused as if she was worried about how I was going to react.

In that instant, I realized that I’ve loved her from the very first time I set my eyes on her. I pulled her close, cupped her face in my hands and kissed her lips like she was oxygen and my life depended on her. She tasted better than the coffee. I felt light headed by the kiss. I was intoxicated by Debbie. The feeling was so good I could get used to it. Debbie melted into my arms like her body was carved to fit mine perfectly. She was mine…all mine.

She took a deep breath and whispered, “I’ve been longing to do this since the first day I saw you”.

That was all the encouragement I needed. I became oblivious to the people around as I kissed her face, lips, neck. I hugged her so close I was afraid that I might choke her.

I can’t explain how I felt at that moment but I knew that I had found my forever… this was definitely my happy after.

As we walked hand in hand back to the office, I smiled to myself as I thought, “Eddie and Debbie”, this is the first day of the best days of the rest of our lives.