Meet Nigerian lady set to break guinness record with 200-hour read-a-thon

Osariemen Angel Asein Patience, a young lady from Edo state, Nigeria is set to embark on a 200-hour “Longest read-aloud marathon by an individual” for the Guinness World Record.

She envisions that this event will provide a unique opportunity for her to inspire individuals to explore the world of literature, especially Benin literature and cultural heritage.

Genius Hub, the organisation responsible for the event, is committed to nurturing and overseeing talent growth, following Osariemen’s aspiration to advance Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as quality education, gender equality, economic growth, among others, and has provided their assistance without seeking any financial benefit from her.

Also, Isimeme Whyte, Genius Hub’s founder and chief innovation officer is passionate about Osariemen’s Guinness World Record attempt, emphasisng the significant impact of this initiative in advancing the achievement of the SDG through literacy.

The event, scheduled to take place at the Edo State Library, Edo State Secretariat Complex along Sapele Road, Benin City from 23 February through to 3 March 2024,

The 200-hour read-A-thon will feature continuous reading sessions covering carefully curated themes on the Benin history and cultural heritage, migration, human trafficking, climate change, etc

Osariemen, during the event, has carefully curated books that are centered around these themes for the attempt.

The read-a-thon is a journey of discovery, enlightenment, and inspiration, as it retells the Edo story and the propagation of the dignity and rich cultural heritage of the Edo people to a global audience.

Under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Edo State’s Government donated the sum of ten million Naira towards the success of the read-a-thon.

Osariemen’s vision was supported by a few Edo state aristocrats including Betsy Obaseki, First Lady of Edo state. Joan Osa-Oviawe, commissioner for Education. Uyi Jennifer Oduwa-Malaka, commissioner for Arts, Culture and Greg Ogbeifun, the MD/CEO of Starz Marine and Engineering Limited, and Chairman of Starz Investments Company Limited.

In addition, the Edo State Ministry of Education through its EdoBest programme also launched the Book and Art Festival with the maiden theme “Every Child a Reading Champion”.

This emphasises one of its strategic thrusts to stimulate a reading habit among students and Edo citizens, more than 60 percent of the literary work to be read by Osariemen are based on Benin history and the Benin cultural heritage thus promoting Benin art and culture to a global audience.