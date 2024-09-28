Meet Hammed Kayode Alabi, the only Nigerian selected for global ImpactAI scholarship

After twelve scholarship attempts over five years, Hammed Kayode Alabi was named one of five recipients of the highly competitive ImpactAI scholarship, sponsored by the Brandtech Group, out of thousands of global applicants.

This scholarship provided Hammed with the opportunity to attend the One Young World Summit in Montreal, Canada.

Hammed, the only Nigerian and African among the five selected scholars, will receive mentorship on leveraging Generative AI to enhance the impact of his work.

This scholarship supports young leaders leading initiatives and advocacy campaigns that create significant social or environmental impact.

His selection recognizes his leadership in founding the Kayode Alabi Leadership and Career Initiative and the Skill2Rural Bootcamp, programs that combine online resources with immersive skills-based bootcamps.

These initiatives have empowered over 8,500 underserved and displaced young people across Nigeria and Africa, equipping them with essential life and 21st-century skills to prepare for the workforce and the future of work.

In addition, Hammed recently launched Skill2Rural.Org, an edtech platform and web courseware designed to provide young people in underserved communities with access to transferable life skills vital for success in the 21st century. In just one month since its launch, the platform has attracted over 250 users.

Through support from the Brandtech Group and his participation at the One Young World Summit, Hammed plans to develop an AI-powered interactive chatbot.

This tool will guide young people in exploring potential career paths and generating personalized career plans through generative AI. The platform will also integrate AI-assisted learning and offer multilingual support, allowing users to choose from various local languages.

Skill2Rural.Org was showcased by the Brandtech Group as a prime example of how generative AI can increase access to learning materials and educational resources, while scaling impact for broader communities.

As a distinguished One Young World Delegate, Hammed was invited to an exclusive, invite-only mentoring session with Jurriaan Middelhoff, a diplomat and the current Ambassador for Youth, Education, and Employment at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During this session, Hammed shared insights from his work in the education and edtech sectors, providing practical ideas for reimagining education for underserved and displaced youth.

Looking ahead, Hammed is eager to apply the knowledge and connections gained at the One Young World Summit to further his goal of reaching 1 million young people through Skill2Rural.Org by 2030.

Hammed Kayode Alabi is the founder of the Kayode Alabi Leadership and Career Initiative and the Skill2Rural Bootcamp, both aimed at empowering underserved and displaced youth with life skills and career opportunities. Through his innovative edtech platform, Skill2Rural.Org, Hammed continues to provide accessible learning resources to young people across Africa.