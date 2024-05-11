Meet Francis Okumagba, transformational leader, mentor and business strategist

Francis Okumagba is a transformational leader, Mentor, Author, Business Strategist, Life, Wealth Coach and Inspirational Speaker with over thirty (30) years of work experience, fifteen of which were at executive capacity as Executive Director in Banking. He has interest in Capacity Building, Real Estates, Insurance, Pensions, Consulting, Community and Public Service.

He is the President and founder of FMG (Free Mentorship Grooming) Platform Empowerment Limited (FMG Platform) a Mentorship, Business development Consulting, Empowerment and Wealth Consulting Company, Providing opportunities for its Members and Clients to create wealth using its platform, mentoring them with the exposure to skills, attitude and collaborative opportunities to attaining Financial Independence stress and risk free. Its Members are positioned to make Money facilitating Businesses, Start their own Businesses with little or Nothing, Grow their Business Volumes and Profitability, become Landlords in 12 to 18 Months with its home ownership scheme, He also expose them to his various financial freedom Mentoring Business startups an growth enhancing programs.

Okumagba was born on the 1st of December 1965 in Warri to the illustrious Okumagba family. He had his primary education at Agbassa primary school Warri and secondary education in the famous Urhobo College Effurun both in Delta State.

Okumagba holds a 1988 Second Class Upper Degree in Science and Masters in Business Administration (MBA), both from the University of Benin, Edo State. He also attended The Advanced Management Program at the Lagos Business School Nigeria, now Pan African University, Lagos as well as the General Management Program in Cranfield School of Management in the United Kingdom.

A Certified Life Insurance Agent of Alberta Canada, Okumagba possesses the Treasurer Dealership Certificate (Authorized Dealer), Nigeria Chartered Institute of Bankers and the Money Market Association of Nigeria.

He is also a Certified Pension Funds Manager of the Nigerian Certified Institute of Pensions and was conferred with the Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in 2004.

He is a fellow of both the Nigerian Institute of Pensions and the Nigeria Institute of Credit Administration as well as institute of Entrepreneurs and institute of Counselling of Nigeria

Francis commenced his Banking career with Ecobank in the operations department. He was identified for his diligence, assertiveness, and outstanding interpersonal skills by the then Executive Director, group head of treasury and financial institutions Mr. Disu Holloway who requested for his transfer to the Treasury Department of the Bank. It was from here his flair for marketing, wealth enhancing exposure was expressed, nurtured and blossomed with achievements.

He was known bank-wide as the youngest achiever in deposit mobilization and won several performance and excellence awards of Ecobank in 1994.

He left Ecobank in December 1995 to join City Express Bank, where he rose to be the head of the Treasury marketing unit in November 1997.

He joined Equatorial Trust Bank in 1997, where he rose to be the Treasurer, and later, moved on to Universal Trust Bank in 1999, handling various responsibilities before joining Oceanic Bank in November 1999. His contributions to the success of Oceanic Bank which rose to be amongst one of the most significant players in the Banking in 2008 is evident.

His performance speedily propelled him to the esteemed position of Executive Director with responsibility for Bank-wide liability generation. Under Francis’s leadership, his Treasury & Financial institutions group won the prestigious excellence award in 2003 and was consistently the most profitable and deposit mobilized strategic business group of the Bank throughout the period.

Okumagba left the Banking Industry with his wealth of experience relocated to Canada, Joined the World Financial group in 2009 where he got exposed to Wealth Education and various Real Estate initiatives with Rich Dad Poor Dad Wealth and real estate program, with the experience and exposure obtained he relocated back to Nigeria and set up FMG Platform Empowerment Limited a Mentorship, Business development Consulting, Empowerment and Wealth Consulting Company providing opportunities for its Members (FMG Platform) and Clients to create wealth using its platform, Mentoring them with the exposure to skills, attitude and collaborative opportunities to attaining Financial Independence stress and risk free, FMG Homes Ltd. A business development and real estate Company that has evolved solutions for providing Affordable Homes working with Strategic partners like Reputable Construction Companies, Mortgage institutions, Banks, Home Buyers and Financiers to take advantage of real estate opportunity with huge Earnings potentials with risk adequately mitigated.

Okumagba has attended various local and international Banking and management programs. He is an alumnus of Cranfield University, UK as well as the prestigious Lagos Business School now Pan African University where he attended the intensive general management programme and advanced management programme (AMP) respectively.

He has a motivator in Brian Tracey who he sees as a role model, Gen Yakubu Gowon, Olorogun Michael Ibru, Alh. Aliko Dangote, HRM Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and a host of others whose interaction with him at various times in his working life influenced him positively.

Okumagba is a seasoned Treasurer of repute known more for his flair in liability generation and balance sheet management initiatives. He was conferred with the honorary senior member of the chattered institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB) by the institute of Bankers in 2004. His skills have impacted on the Treasury of various Banks and the money market of Nigeria.

He was a one-time image-maker of the prestigious money market association of Nigeria and also an Associate Member of certified Pension Institute of Nigeria and also an Associate Member of certified pension institute of Nigeria.

He is also a Director of various Companies amongst which is the IBTC Pensions Managers. Okumagba cherishes his culture and people. He creates time to actively participate and support the activities and propelling initiatives of his people of Okere Urhobo Kingdom in Warri South local government, Urhobos and Deltans in general. He is one of the conveners of Urhobo foundation, a think tank for Urhobo’s. He was also one-time President of the famous Atamu Social Club of Nigeria, one of the most prestigious Urhobo Clubs in Nigeria.

Under his leadership, the first ever-comprehensive Urhobo dictionary was launched in both Lagos and Warri a complete rehabilitation of the University of Lagos student hostel named after an illustrious Urhobo and Deltan, his Excellency Jereton Mariere with his statue erected in front of the hall was also undertaken in 2004.

He is a devoted Catholic, an active Member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church Maitama, Member of the Parish Pastoral Council, served as Vice President of the Catholic Men Organization Chairman EdoDelta Catholic Community and President of the Parish Laity Council. He participates actively in the propelling activities in the Church as he offers his time and talent any time called upon, He was the first President of Radio Maria Nigeria, member of various fund raising committees of his Parish and the Archdioceses, Member of the Finance and fund raising Committees for the Cathedral Building, Holy Trinity Parish Trinity Boys College, Catholic Television and also very active in the Church Harvest programs chaired the 2023 harvest planning Committee. He is also a Philanthropist creates time to celebrate birthdays and festivity with the less privilege.

Okumagba is also a family man. He married Stella Akpoyibochamuke and the union is blessed with 3 lovely Children; Odeme, Tobore and Marho. Francis is not a Politician but his presence lights up any gathering of People. He is a delight and fun to be with.