Meet Endurance Agonor, newly appointed President of Africa Under 40 CEO Forum

In recognition of his achievements and leadership, Endurance Agonor, the CEO of AceRoyal Estate Homes Limited, has been appointed as the President of the prestigious Africa Under 40 CEO Forum. The appointment was announced during the top-notch continental award event held on July 22, 2023.

The Africa Under 40 CEO Forum is a platform that celebrates and honours young African achievers who have excelled in various industries, demonstrated commitment to professional excellence, and made significant contributions to community service and philanthropy.

The event celebrating outstanding young achievers across the African continent, saw influential and accomplished young business leaders, all under the age of 40, come together to receive recognition for their remarkable contributions to the continent’s advancement. The forum aims to encourage and promote young African champions on a global stage, fostering networking and collaboration among successful young Africans for the sole agenda of advancing the African continent.

Endurance Agonor’s appointment as President of the Africa Under 40 CEO Forum is a testament to his leadership qualities and dedication to driving growth and development within the real estate industry and beyond. As the CEO of AceRoyal Estate Homes Limited, he has demonstrated vision, strategic thinking, and a commitment to delivering high-quality real estate projects.

Under his guidance, AceRoyal Estate Homes Limited has garnered significant acclaim for its innovative approach to property development, sustainable practices, and commitment to community engagement. Dr. Endurance Agonor’s passion for transforming the real estate landscape has positioned the company as a key player in the industry.

In accepting the prestigious role as President, Agonor expressed his gratitude and emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among young African business leaders. He highlighted the potential of harnessing their collective efforts to drive positive change and contribute to the advancement of the African continent.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed as the President of the Africa Under 40 CEO Forum. This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at AceRoyal Estate Homes Limited. I believe that by coming together as young African leaders, we can create a united front that propels the continent to greater heights. Collaboration and unity of purpose will be the driving force behind our efforts to positively impact our communities and drive economic growth,” Agonor stated.

Endurance Agonor’s appointment as the President of the Africa Under 40 CEO Forum marks a milestone not only in his career but also in the journey of the organization towards fostering collaboration and unity among young African leaders.

Read also: Ministerial nominee wants EFCC, ICPC unbundled

As the forum continues to grow and gain prominence, its mission to promote the continent’s advancement through the achievements and endeavors of its young business champions remains steadfast.

As President, Endurance Agonor is expected to lead the forum with a vision of inspiring and empowering young African leaders to build a better future for the continent. With his passion for excellence, commitment to sustainability, and dedication to community service, he is poised to make a lasting impact and contribute to the positive transformation of Africa.

The Africa Under 40 CEO Forum’s appointment of Dr. Endurance Agonor as its President sends a powerful message of hope and inspiration to young entrepreneurs and leaders across Africa. It signals the potential of young minds coming together to drive change, make a difference, and lead Africa to new heights of prosperity and success.