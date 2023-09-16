Meet Confidence Staveley who clinched award as ‘Cybersecurity Woman of the World, 2023’

In recognition of her outstanding contribution to the Cybersecurity space globally, Confidence Staveley, founder and Executive Director of CyberSafe Foundation, has been awarded the Cybersecurity Woman of the World, 2023.

The award which shines a spotlight on the extraordinary work of women making groundbreaking in the field, aims to encourage more women to pursue careers in cybersecurity.

Confidence Staveley is one of Africa’s most celebrated female Cybersecurity leader, talent developer, global

speaker, and inclusion advocate.

The Cybersecurity Woman of the World Edition is a collaborative initiative of the United Cybersecurity Alliance, OSP Cyber Academy, and Cyber News Global, which strives to bring together global experts, organisations, and individuals to build the strongest defense against cybercriminals.

Staveley emerged winner from a pool of around 160 different women in cyber associations from all around the world with past winners of the Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Awards amongst nominees.

According to Carmen Marsh, the founder of the annual Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Awards at Black Hat, the Cybersecurity Woman of the World Edition, the field of cybersecurity is becoming increasingly critical as the world becomes more interconnected and dependent on technology, and women have emerged as influential leaders, innovators, and change-makers, contributing invaluable expertise and perspectives.

“The expansion of the Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Award to the Cybersecurity Woman of the World Edition signifies the growing importance of gender diversity and inclusivity in the cybersecurity industry. I acknowledge that honoring women’s accomplishments is not only a matter of equality but also a strategic imperative.

“By bringing attention to the exceptional work of women in cybersecurity, this initiative aims to inspire and encourage more women to pursue careers in the field, addressing the gender gap and fostering innovation and creativity,” Marsh said.

The award comes as a huge recognition for Confidence Staveley who is Africa’s most celebrated female Cybersecurity Leader.

Staveley is also a talent developer, a global speaker, and an Inclusion Advocate. She has achieved numerous professional certifications and industry recognitions. Confidence is an official member of the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

She has been recognised as Cybersecurity Woman of the Year in 2021 and 2022, International Security Journal Influencer in 2023, LinkedIn’s Top Voice for Gender Inclusion, a part of the Top 50 women in Cybersecurity Africa, among many others.

Staveley’s award serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring professionals and challenges existing stereotypes. It recognises excellence in cybersecurity and highlights the significant impact women have in defending the digital landscape, Marsh said.

In response, Stavaley said, “I feel emboldened, yet humbled to have been chosen from such an incredible group of talented women. Considering that cybersecurity is a global practice, I’m inspired to keep living in purpose, maintaining world-class excellence in all I do and serving as a showcase of all the possibilities that passion and hard work can deliver for women.”