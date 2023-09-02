Mdundo: Championing African artists and revolutionising music streaming

In a resounding commitment to supporting artists and reshaping the music industry, Mdundo, an African music streaming and download platform, is making waves with its transparent and equitable royalty payment practices. With an ambitious projection of up to $1.5 million in payouts over the upcoming year, Mdundo is not only elevating artists’ financial success but also injecting structure, legality, and revenue into the music sector.

The heartbeat of Mdundo’s operation lies in its commitment to empower 156,000 African artists, working hand in hand with influential labels including Africori, MAD, Mavin, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music. Wanjiku Koinange, HOD Music of Mdundo, underscores the significance of Mdundo’s Artist Royalty Payment in their mission to uplift artists and nurture African music’s growth. By placing a strong emphasis on fair compensation, Mdundo is fostering an environment where creativity can truly flourish.

The platform’s unique royalty distribution model is a testament to its dedication. Payments are allocated to African rightholders based on an artist’s performance on the service. Notably, Kenyan rights holders lead the pack with 35 percent , followed by Tanzania at 19 percent, and Nigeria at 17 percent.

Praises for Mdundo’s impact come from across the spectrum. Demola Alugo, Senior VP & Head of Distribution for Dvpper Music, commends the substantial revenue growth achieved through their partnership with Mdundo. Ayodeji Badmus of Defabs Digital highlights the platform’s value in maximizing the commercial potential of their artists. Ikenna Nwagboso, Head of Label Services for emPawa Africa, acknowledges Mdundo’s role in expanding artists’ reach and providing an immersive music experience.

However, Mdundo’s impact transcends revenue alone. Recognising the importance of inclusivity, the platform ensures that music is accessible even to users with low to mid-end mobile devices and limited data consumption. By optimising music consumption for these users, Mdundo democratizes music access, making it possible for a wider audience to connect with their favorite artists and genres.

With a burgeoning lineup of over 100,000 content providers, Mdundo stands tall as a hub for music discovery across the African continent. Boasting partnerships with industry titans like Africori, MAD, Mavin, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music, the platform’s 24.5 million monthly active users are treated to a diverse array of genres, styles, and regional talents.

In a landscape where music streaming is rapidly evolving, Mdundo’s unwavering support for artists and its commitment to creating a fair and accessible music ecosystem make it a true game-changer in the industry. Through their innovative approach, Mdundo is harmonizing creativity, sustainability, and inclusivity, paving the way for a vibrant future for African music.