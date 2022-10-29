Life is unfair if you do nothing about it -A Review of Tolu A. Akinyemi’s Awaken your inner Lion

Title: Awaken your inner Lion

Author: Tolu A. Akinyemi

Publisher: The Roaring Lion Newcastle LTD

Year of Publication: 2022

Number of Pages: 113

Category: Personal Development

If you have read any of Tolu A. Akinyemi’s earlier works, then you are aware that the author regularly uses animal analogies in the titles of his books. The phrase “Awaken your inner Lion” is not an exception; rather, it gives the impression that he has some kind of unique relationship with the animals.

Tolu A. Akinyemi’s “Awaken your inner Lion” is an easy read that gets right to the point, showing the reader how to awaken their own inner lion and take control of their own lives. Even if you have some background knowledge in the topics covered in this book, you should still read it carefully.

One of the most interesting things about this book is the author’s bravery in facing the reader with a lot of unpleasant truths.

In place of the more typical quotations you’d find in a self-help book, he sprinklings in a couple of his own: Relationships are like gardens with flowers and weeds fighting for territorial dominance.

Many important lessons are reviewed, including how to establish and maintain meaningful relationships, how to lead an exemplary life, and, most importantly, how to serve as an inspiration to others around you. Many passages in this book deserve to be highlighted and jotted down for future reference.

Akinyemi’s writing has evolved to the point that he can now communicate with his readers in a way that is exciting and fascinating, even though some of his earlier works could be described as preachy. As a result of its content and reading level required, this book is best suited for teenagers and adults.

To individuals who are afraid of falling short, the author extends genuine compassion and practical advice. His ideas aren’t particularly novel, but the fresh perspective he brings to them makes them worthwhile. Due to the short length of most chapters, the book could be read in bite-sized chunks.

Throughout the text, he interjects stories and anecdotes about the people he mentors. Rather than relaying information gleaned from books or stories, he elaborates on his own life’s experiences.

The section of Akinyemi’s book about life’s uncertainty is the most fascinating and thought-provoking. This chapter will help you assess your own motivations for confronting your fears and doubts. It could also instill a unique form of hope in you, such as the understanding that failure is okay so long as you learn from it and move on.

This book, much like all of Tolu A. Akinyemi’s other works, succeeded in living up to the expectations that were placed upon it. I recommend that anyone who is interested in bettering their lot in life read this book.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial