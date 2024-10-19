Learning crisis persist as teachers shortage worsens in Nigeria

…mostly affected are math, science, information, others

Education is globally recognised as the panacea to socio-economic problems, as countries and individuals look up to quality learning outcomes to tackle poverty, climatic change, mental deficiency, joblessness, hunger, inadequate shelter, and poor governance, among others.

Experts believe that educational development in Nigeria is undermined by poor budgetary allocations.

Over the years, Nigerian budgetary allocation to education has fallen below 10 percent of the total expenditure. Meanwhile, recurrent activities account for 70 percent of the expenditure on education.

Many countries of the world invest substantially on education, in their pursuit of development. In the European Union countries, for instance, 12 percent goes into education.

Nigeria’s budgetary allocation to education has been consistently epileptic for many years, for instance, in 2020, 6.5 percent of the budget was allocated to education.

In 2021 and 2022, 5.7 percent, and 5.4 percent were allocated respectively, while in 2023 and 2024 it was 7.9 percent and 6.39 percent allocation respectively.

Recently, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, (TRCN) raised an alarm over the plummeting number of teachers available to impart knowledge.

Stella-Maria Nwokeocha, the acting registrar/chief executive officer of TRCN, speaking on the crisis said the situation is necessitating the fourth annual online conference of registered teachers in Nigeria.

“Giant of Africa”, even in matters of education, has a huge share of the teacher shortage and need for continuous updating of the professional skills and competencies of teachers along the lines identified by these evolving global concerns and recommendations.

“This is why the 4th Annual Online Conference of Registered Teachers in Nigeria scheduled for October is a special response to the emerging global continental and national issues of interest to the teaching profession and education in Nigeria,” she said.

Nwokeocha further said the development is also been worsened by teachers leaving Nigeria en mass for greener pastures abroad due to dwindling fortunes in the profession.

Isaiah Ogundele, an educator said the prevailing manpower shortage in Nigeria’s educational sector is caused by a lack of good incentives for teachers, and zero respect for the teachers in the society due to a lack of a good salary package.

“Teachers in Nigeria cannot compete with their colleagues that work in banking and insurance industries, among others

“The qualified teachers would rather prefer business to government job, and this would always affect the manpower because those that are academically qualified but not professionally qualified are the people you see in the classroom because of unemployment,” he said.

Ogundele reiterated that lack of interest in teachers’ welfare will continue to give rise to brain drain. The UK, he said is busy recruiting Physics and some other subject teachers from Nigeria, and is giving them soft landing incentives in their country.

To bridge the gap, Ogundele said Nigerian teachers need good incentives such as good retirement benefits, healthy insurance, housing, and opportunities to travel abroad for further studies

According to Hamid Bobboyi, the executive secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), over 30 percent of Nigeria’s teaching workforce left the service within the past three years.

“Nationwide, in the last three years, particularly beginning with COVID-19, we have lost over 30 percent of our teaching workforce. “And it is very frightening. Many of them retired, while some left the service without being replaced.”

Victor Brown, an educator said teacher shortage is one of the biggest challenges facing Nigeria’s education system. In order to achieve the necessary teacher-pupil ratio, the nation is short about 200,000 instructors, according to TRCN.

“This scarcity exacerbates already-existing educational gaps by disproportionately affecting rural and underprivileged communities. Learning results are severely impacted by the teacher shortage.

“A decline in academic achievement increased student-teacher ratios brought on by a shortage of teachers makes it impossible to provide individualised attention and efficient instruction,” he said.

Speaking on the economic implications of teacher shortage, Brown said, “Nigeria’s economic prospects are harmed by a workforce with inadequate education leading to decreased productivity; insufficient education prevents the acquisition of critical skills, which lowers competitiveness and production.

“Innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic progress are hindered by a lack of competent personnel. Youth without education find it difficult to find work, which exacerbates poverty and social instability.”

Brown said that the teacher shortage must be addressed immediately. “Collaboration between the government, educational institutions, and stakeholders is necessary to address this challenge.

“Nigeria can boost learning results, stimulate economic growth, and reinvigorate its education sector by placing a high priority on teacher recruitment, training, and retention,” he noted.

Christopher Nmeribe, a teacher, similarly attributed the surging rate of teacher shortage to poor remunerations, inadequate training, and a general lack of respect for teachers.

According to Nmeribe, the implications of this, is obvious half-baked graduates at various levels of education.

“Poor human capital development that breeds mediocre personnel manning strategic areas of the economy with the resultant poor economic output.”

He said the leaders need to develop political will to cause a cultural shift.

“Our educational system should become goal-oriented rather than the current emphasis on certificates.

“Our philosophy of education sounds good on paper but lacks adequate implementation for two reasons; it’s impractical and lacks the necessary tools for realisation. Nigerians should stop celebrating mediocrity and enthrone meritocracy,” he noted.

