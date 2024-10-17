Revolutionising classroom engagement: How we can ignite student success in Nigeria’s education system

I remember sitting in classrooms where comprehension passages were a routine drill—read, answer questions, and hope for the best. As both a student and later an educator, I often found myself asking, Is there a more engaging way to help students truly understand what they’re reading? Now, more than ever, we need to rethink how we teach and assess comprehension, especially in Nigeria, where traditional education methods often struggle to keep students’ attention.

“The Nigerian educational system, like many others, has long relied on rote learning, but I believe we can break free of that mould. By embracing innovative, time-saving techniques, we can transform how we assess student understanding.”

Today’s students are growing up in a world of instant information, interactive technology, and constant stimulation. So how do we bring that energy into the classroom and, more importantly, use it to ensure students are genuinely grasping lessons?

Turning learning into a game:

One of the most exciting discoveries I’ve come across is the power of gamification. Imagine transforming comprehension exercises into interactive games that make learning a fun challenge. I’ve seen students light up when a text is turned into a quiz competition or a treasure hunt where correct answers unlock the next clue. The thrill of competing—not just for grades, but for the joy of “winning” the learning game—can be a game-changer in how students engage with their reading materials.

This shift from passive reading to active, playful learning takes away the drudgery and replaces it with curiosity. Suddenly, students are eager to find out what happens next, not because they have to, but because they want to.

Time-saving tools that work:

As educators, time is always in short supply, and assessing comprehension can feel like an endless task. I used to dread the hours spent marking assignments, unsure if I was even capturing a student’s full understanding. But with the rise of digital tools, assessing comprehension can now be quick and efficient.

Platforms like Google Forms or Kahoot offer immediate feedback through quizzes, where students can answer in real time, and teachers can track their performance instantly. This saves hours of grading while providing instant insights into who’s keeping up and who might need a little extra help. It’s a win-win: less time on manual work, and more time engaging directly with students.

Beyond tests: Encouraging creative expression:

Another strategy that has made a world of difference is encouraging students to respond creatively. Traditional comprehension questions are often too rigid to capture a student’s true understanding. Instead, I have had great success with tasks that allow students to express their grasp of the material in unique ways.

For example, I once asked my students to summarise a chapter from “Things Fall Apart” in a series of tweets—short, snappy, and insightful. Others have created mind maps or short video summaries. I can’t tell you how much more fun—and revealing—it is to see students creatively interpret texts rather than just ticking boxes in a multiple-choice test.

Collaborative learning: Peer power:

One of the simplest yet most impactful methods I have seen is peer teaching. We often underestimate how much students learn from explaining concepts to one another. By splitting the class into small groups and having students teach parts of the lesson, comprehension moves from being a solo activity to a shared experience. It’s amazing how much deeper students’ understanding becomes when they have to teach the material themselves.

Not only does this method boost understanding, but it also fosters collaboration, communication, and leadership—skills that will serve them well beyond the classroom.

As I reflect on these strategies, I’m convinced that sparking real engagement and making comprehension fun is within reach for every classroom. The Nigerian educational system, like many others, has long relied on rote learning, but I believe we can break free of that mould. By embracing innovative, time-saving techniques, we can transform how we assess student understanding.

Ultimately, it’s not just about making comprehension easier—it’s about making it meaningful. Every lesson, every passage, is an opportunity to ignite curiosity, foster creativity, and help students connect with the material in ways that stay with them long after the class ends. And isn’t that what education should be about?

