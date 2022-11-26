Lagos welcomes Mazimi – Asian-Fusion restaurant

The City of Lagos is ever-evolving and always adding new locations to its ever-bubbly hospitality scene.

There’s a new aura coming to the city of Lifestyle and Entertainment, satisfying your senses and discovering a new way to unlock optimal satisfaction from mouth-watering dishes and an atmosphere never seen or experienced before.

On the 27th of November 2022, Mazimi a premium Asian-Fusion Restaurant, located in the heart of Victoria Island Lagos, (82 Adetokunbo Ademola Street) will officially open its door in grand style to the public through an exclusive launch event.

The restaurant’s concept as narrated by the founder is inspired by a space that creatively combines remarkable music, unique cocktails, enjoyable Asian delicacies, a relaxing ambiance, and an extremely devoted team of professionals ready to leave guests well-catered to and satisfied.

“We are excited to be introducing something special and different from other spaces in the city and we’re certain that guests will love the vibe, dishes, and everything about our new restaurant, it’s a new adventure.” says, Weyinmi Edodo and Ahmed Mazloum, founders.

From the moment you walk through the door, you’re welcome to a very zen and safe space, with excellent service.

Guests can expect to have refined and spectacular dining experiences at this sophisticated restaurant and also get a taste of Mazimi’s signature dishes.

Mazimi caters to individuals who appreciate good food, and it promises to always look for ways to give added value to guests who come to dine. It’s warm, calm, and relaxing, there is something comforting and welcoming about the restaurant.