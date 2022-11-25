Lastma releases alternative routes ahead of APC Lagos rally

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) has released routes that will avoid obstructions that may be caused by the All Progressive party, (APC), rally in the country’s commercial capital on Saturday.

The affected routes are Teslim Balogun, National Stadium, Funsho William Avenue( Ikorodu Road to Alaka), Surulere; Lawson-Itire Road, Tejuosho road, Apapa-Constain, Abebe village, Eric Moore road, Mushin; Agege Motor road to Ojuelegbe, Lagos Island; Eko bridge Apogbon, Marina Road, Ebute-Mette; Herbert Macaulay way to Adekunle to Iddo/Otto, and Yaba; Murtala Mohammed way to Oyingbo to Ijora Olopa to Ijora.

“The following roads will be temporarily closed and traffic will be diverted to facilitate hassle-free traffic flow,” a statement from the traffic managers said.

“Service lane from Barracks leading to Stadium and traffic will be diverted to the main carriageway inwards Stadium Bridge to Iponri.

“Service lane leading to Stadium from Alaka, and traffic will be diverted to the main carriageway inward Stadium Bridge to Ojuelegbe

‘Shitta Bridge and service lane leading to Stadium after Shitta Roundabout, and traffic will be diverted to either Adeniran Ogunsanya street or Akerele street.”

Alternative routes would be; From Surelere to Lagos island: take Shitta-Adeniran Ogunsanya-Bode Thomas street-Iponri Estate-Constain and continue your journey or, From Surulere to Ikorodu road, link Masha-Shitta-Akerele-Ojuelegba service lane-Dorman Long bridge-Fadeyi and connect desired destination or link Masha Shitta-Akerele Ojuelegba service lane-Empire-Jibowu-Fadeyi and connect desires destination.