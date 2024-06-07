Knowledge Bank Summit: Experts speak on Strategies for Success in 2024 and Beyond

How to navigate the knowledge economy will be at the forefront of discussions at this year’s Knowledge Bank Summit.

The summit, themed ‘Navigating the Knowledge Economy: Strategies for Success in 2024 and Beyond,’ will be a high-level virtual gathering of leaders from public, private, social, and international sectors, scheduled to be held on Zoom on June 29th, 2024.

The Knowledge Bank Summit serves as a pivotal gathering for individuals seeking to excel in the knowledge economy. With a mission to foster knowledge sharing, collaboration, and innovation, the summit aims to provide attendees with the insights, tools, and strategies necessary for success in this rapidly evolving environment.

The virtual summit will take place on June 29th, 2024, providing a platform for engagement and collaboration from anywhere in the world.

Participants will enhance their knowledge base through engaging discussions, presentations, and workshops led by industry experts and thought leaders. They will learn how to navigate the complexities of the knowledge landscape by gaining practical insights and actionable strategies for adapting to change and driving growth.

Sharing the essence of the summit, Kehinde Ajose, the convener and founder of Visibility Solutions Media, said: “The knowledge economy is booming, and the future belongs to those who can harness its power. Valued at a staggering $16.6 trillion last year, this sector is projected to double in size by 2028, reaching a phenomenal $32.9 trillion. This explosive growth signifies a fundamental shift – the ability to create, share, and utilize knowledge is becoming the key driver of economic prosperity. The Knowledge Bank Summit is an opportunity for attendees to gain insights from leading experts and equip themselves with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in this vibrant sector.”

The summit will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers from various walks of life, including: Adenrele Onikosi, Mofolusade Sonaike, Precious Eniayekan, Agbolade Omowole and Chizobam Ofoegbu.