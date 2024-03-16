Kizz Daniel releases new extended play ‘Thankz Alot’

Nigeria’s renowned musician, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has released a new extended play (EP), titled ‘Thankz Alot’.

Comprising four tracks, the Extended Play is a heartfelt expression of appreciation towards his loyal fan base for their unwavering support throughout his illustrious 10-year career.

This musical offering is a testament to the artist’s gratitude and serves as a fitting tribute to his fans.

Kizz Daniel, known for his dynamic sounds and captivating performances, aims to connect even deeper with his audience through this extended play, which serves as a token of his gratitude.

It reflects the artist’s sincere appreciation for the love and support he has received from his global fans.

Thankz Alot features four soulful tracks, each showcasing Kizz Daniel’s versatility and unique musical style.

The tracks include ‘Sooner’, ‘Showa’, ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’, and ‘Twe Twe’. Two tracks from the EP, ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ and ‘Twe Twe’ have already been unveiled, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response.

‘Twe Twe’ even boasts a remixed version featuring Davido, Nigeria’s Afrobeats sensation who added an extra layer of excitement to the Extended Play.

Kizz Daniel, known for his versatility and ability to connect with audiences across the globe, is no stranger to delivering chart-topping hits.

Having recently treated fans to his album ‘Maverick’, which garnered widespread acclamation, the new song serves as a testament to his continued dedication to his craft and his gratitude towards his fans.

“I am incredibly grateful for the love and support I have received from my fans throughout my career. Thankz Alot is my way of expressing my appreciation and giving back to them for their unwavering support,” Kizz Daniel said while expressing his gratitude to his fan base.

From dancing with the mother of his kids on his Instagram page to changing his Instagram photos to his wife and kid recently, Kizz Daniel has also gone public with his family.

The artist, who has been dropping songs back to back, is set to make the music airwaves with the trending ‘Thankz A lot,’ which is available for streaming on all digital platforms.