Japa: What to know about European Union Blue Card

The contemporary world system is such that talent knows no borders or barriers, the European Blue Card stands as a beacon of opportunity, offering skilled professionals a window to pursue their careers in the European Union countries.

The Blue Card introduced in 2019, is Europe’s answer to attracting highly qualified workers from around the world, fostering innovation, and bolstering economic growth.

A holder of an European Union Blue Card is entitled to take up residence in the EU for the purpose of taking up gainful employment, according to the Federal Foreign Office report.

Getting the European Blue Card qualifies its holder for a residence and work permit designed to facilitate the migration of any highly skilled worker from outside the EU countries, excluding Denmark, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Countries where you can work with an EU Blue Card

The following 25 countries are places one can reside and work with the EU Blue Card Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherland, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

Qualifications/ Eligibility for EU Blue Card

It is better to start the application process to get a Blue Card, by checking if you are eligible.

Although the EU Blue Card is recognised by 25 member-states with the same basic criteria, applying for all; there are minor additional criteria set by each member-state.

When applying for a Blue Card the applicant must meet the following conditions:

Have a Master’s Degree or equivalent.

Have at least 5 years of experience in your field.

Have a work contract or a job offer for highly qualified employment for at least one year.

Meet the minimum salary threshold in the EU country in which you want to work.

For regulated professions: proof that the national legal requirements are met.

Besides, the applicant’s higher education degree must be from a recognized institution.

Benefits of securing EU Blue Card

Having the EU Blue Card gives an applicant a gateway to work and residence rights. Besides, a holder of the card has the freedom to travel within the Schengen Area for up to 90 days within a 180 day period.

The Blue Card allows its holders to bring their immediate family members including spouses, and dependent children to reside with them in the country of employment.

In addition, after holding the Blue Card for a certain period, usually between 18 to 60 months depending on the country, holders may become eligible to apply for permanent residency or long term resident status.

Some possible challenges and considerations

While the EU Blue Card presents applicants with numerous opportunities, it also comes with its set of challenges and considerations.

Complexity of the application process: Navigating the application process for the Blue Card can be complex and time consuming.

A prospective applicant must be ready to prepare and gather the required documentation, such as the recognition of qualification or translation of documents, and other similar documents, it usually will take approximately four to six months.

Varying requirements: Each member state has its own set of requirements and procedures for issuing Blue Cards, leading to discrepancies in eligibility criteria, and processing times.

However, most of them include documents such as application forms a valid passport valid for at least 15 more months beyond applicant’s planned date to leave the EU, copies of important passport pages, curriculum vitae, and two photos, among others.

The application fee is about €140, while it is €100 for the renewal of the Blue Card.

EU Blue Card rejection reasons

One’s application for a Blue Card may be rejected based one or more of the following:

If the applicant have not met the eligibility criteria.

If the applicant’s application was based on incorrect or false information.

If such a candidate is considered a threat to public policy, public security or public health of the EU.

Your employer has been found guilty for employed irregular migrants without documents.

Your home country lacks qualified workers in your sector.

However, an applicant has the right to appeal against the decision of rejection or withdrawal within three weeks of the decision’s arrival, an attorney can also appeal on his or her behalf.

The hosting states’ competent authorities will determine the court and the time where the appeal may take place. If you do not apply before the deadline, you will be rejected.