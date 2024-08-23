EU, Netherlands youth advisory councils advocate digital empowerment for young Nigerians

The EU Youth Sounding Board (EU-YSB), a youth advisory body of the European Union in Nigeria, and the Youth Advisory Council (YAC) of the Netherlands Consulate in Lagos, on Wednesday, called on the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to prioritise digital empowerment of young Nigerians.

The youth advisory bodies made this call during an event tagged ‘Future Forward Dialogue 2024’ and organised in commemoration of the 2024 International Youth Day (IYD).

In his opening remarks, Babajide Oluwase, the Chairman of YAC, said the event is a collaborative effort of the youth advisory councils of the EU and the Netherlands Consulate in Lagos. He added that the theme of the IYD 2024, ‘From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,’ is particularly relevant to the focus of the dialogue.

He said, “This event is a collaborative effort between the YAC of the Netherlands Consulate in Lagos and the EU YSB. We are grateful to the Netherlands Consulate and the EU delegation for their unwavering commitment to youth engagement and their trust in our ability to organise this meaningful event.

“In an increasingly digital world, young people have the potential to be powerful agents of change. By harnessing the power of technology, young people are driving innovation, creating sustainable solutions, and contributing to the overall development of Nigeria.”

Oluwase described the dialogue as an avenue to hear directly from young people and youth-based organizations about their experiences, challenges and aspirations.

He added that it will also examine existing frameworks and processes to identify areas for improvement and innovation while developing actionable recommendations to inform the work of the Netherlands Consulate and the European Union in Nigeria.

Peter Keulers, the Deputy Consul General of the Netherlands Consulate in Lagos, applauded the efforts of the EU-YSB and YAC for their contributions to youth development.

He said, “We as the Dutch government in Nigeria try to contribute and help to harness the skills of young Nigerians and we have several programmes outlined for their growth.

“And we will continue playing this role with relevant authorities. We’ll partner with the Nigerian government together with international organisations, like the World Bank, UN agencies, other agencies and civil societies to play important roles in youth development.”

Representing the Lagos state government, Mobolaji Ogunlende, state Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, commended the youth advisory bodies for their vision and dedication to empowering young Nigerians.

Speaking on the IYD theme, he said, “I am reminded of the vast potential that lies within our youth. And I am proud to say that the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development is committed to unlocking this potential.

“One of our programs, The Lagos Youth: The Upskilling Program (LAG-UP), is a testament to this commitment. Partnership with Wema and GFA technologies (collaboration).”

The commissioner further highlighted several programmes of the Lagos state government aimed at providing youths with the right tools to succeed.

Ogunlende said, “This groundbreaking initiative is revolutionizing the lives of young Lagosians by equipping them with cutting-edge skills to thrive in an ever-evolving economy.

“But our work doesn’t stop there. We believe in empowering our youth to actively contribute to Lagos State’s socio-economic development. And so, we have designed LAG-UP to address the pressing needs of our youth population through a holistic approach that includes Inclusivity, Sustainability, and Innovation.”

“But we cannot do it alone. We need the support of partners like the Youth Advisory Council (YAC) of the Netherlands Consulate in Lagos and the European Union Youth Sounding Board in Nigeria (EU YSB), who share our vision and our commitment to empowering young people.

Summayya Ajani, the vice-chairperson of the EU-YSB in Nigeria, urged the government to involve the youths in major decision-making.

She highlighted the uniqueness of the youths’ perspective, “The youths bring a unique perspective to the table. If you are planning anything to give back to the youth, the youth perspective is very important.

“In addition to all the skills of Nigerian youths, the most important thing is to have the youth perspective, which brings a lot of insights and contexts to whatever you have planned because you cannot do things for the youths without the youths.”

Some of the highlights of the dialogue were presentation of awards to some young persons and a panel session with young entrepreneurs from different sectors, including Damilola Balogun -Youth Sustainable Development Network (YSDN); Temitayo Ajakore – M & E Advisor, GIZ/Digital Transformation Center; Lucy Aniagolu – Agrodemy Technologies; Jonathan Abakpa – Advocacy & Youth Program Officer, Plan International Nigeria; Eyitayo Ogunmola – Tech Entrepreneur, Founder & CEO Utiva; and Olufunmilayo Ajala – Healthcare Lead, Youth Advisory Committee.

The event also featured awards recognising young Nigerians for contributing to various sectors, including agriculture, energy, and digital transformation.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing about profiles, business, finance, travel, and world affairs, leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with his readers.