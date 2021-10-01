Is Network Marketing a Good Idea or a Bad Idea? – A Review of Oluchi Mfon Abraham’s You Too Can Live Your Dreams

Title: You Too Can Live Your Dreams

Author: Oluchi Mfon Abraham

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 110

Category: Self-Help

Network marketing organizations have a reputation for being plagued with con artists. Especially in Nigeria, where dubious marketing firms abound. Some people are hesitant to get involved in network marketing and wonder if it is a viable business model that actually works. Others, on the other hand, advocate it as a viable choice for starting a side hustle. Oluchi Mfon Abraham discusses the importance of network marketing in today’s environment in her book, You Too Can Live Your Dreams.

True to the book’s objective, Abraham explains network marketing concepts in clear, short, and easily digestible nuggets that are written in such a way that they are useful not just to a people person but also to non-people person.

As the book progresses, it becomes evident that Abraham is first and foremost a driven individual. It also goes over Abraham’s personal journey and how she climbed to become one of the most successful leaders in the networking marketing industry. Throughout the book, goal-oriented, passionate, hardworking, persuasive, patient, open to challenges, energetic, warrior and positive themes recurred. Abraham’s extraordinary success as network marketer demonstrates that her life and career have great lessons to be learned.

Her tone is optimistic, yet she is aware of the difficulties that marketers encounter. The book is emotive, but it also prepares readers who are interested in network marketing for the realities of the profession.

Although there is motivational information strewn throughout the book to help readers feel better about themselves, some readers will likely skip ahead because at least half of it is identical to advice found in other self-development books.

Despite the fact that Abraham’s tale is empowering, particularly for women, the author fails to inform readers that network marketing is not for everyone.

There’s a background beat of “there’s a better way to make a life” that keeps repeating. A reader, on the other hand, might be wanting to read a book that goes into further detail and explains the fastest method to thrive in the field.

The book can lead readers to many questions to reflect on. Are people really making money doing network marketing? Is network marketing better than a job? Is it a steady income stream? Is there any future in network marketing? If Abraham’s life is one to go by, the answer to all these questions must be ‘yes’.

This book is for anyone who wants to start a business but doesn’t have a lot of cash on hand, as well as those who wish to diversify their income.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree