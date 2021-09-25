From a Poor Writer to a Rich Writer – A Review of Emeka Nobis’s Your Book Will Sell!

Title: Your Book Will Sell! What to Do to Make Your Published Book Sell and Make Lots of Money for You

Author: Emeka Nobis

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2020

Number of Pages: 159

Category: Self Help

Maya Angelou once said, “There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.” And it is true that everyone has a story to tell, and there is no reason to keep these stories hidden. But, regardless of how you came up with the idea to tell your tale, write, and publish a book, there are still some skills to master in order to become a successful author. Emeka Nobis’s Your Book Will Sell speaks particularly to those who publish a book for the sake of publishing a book without the essential follow-through to make it a success.

Emeka Nobis is particularly qualified, having gone from being rejected by a publisher to being a successful author. He starts the book with a strong distaste for what Jeff Bezos has constructed, then goes on to criticize prevalent notions about writing and money, before giving a step-by-step method to make a career as an author. His book’s pages are full with promise.

Nobis successfully hooks readers with tips on how to get started as a writer and explains how to write a book based on his own experiences. Without a doubt, Nobis’ book’s first three chapters will provide many pointers to anyone who has ever been compelled to write a book.

The author provides readers with powerful book promotion ideas with inexhaustible enthusiasm, and his work displays his true desire to assist aspiring authors in making money by publishing a book. However, some readers may not fully comprehend some of the terminology employed in this work, leaving them with the impression that Nobis is a sloppy writer.

Although some of the ideas presented in the book may be familiar, the amount of openness and detail provided gives readers a compelling reason to devote time and attention to reading it.

The author sounds more like a motivational speaker than a writer in chapter nine. Even if you dislike public speaking, don’t skip this chapter because it makes an important point: it debunks the misconception that authors prefer to hide behind their computers rather than face an audience.

Nobis is blunt in discussing his struggles in attracting people’s attention at times, but the book makes it plain in chapter fourteen that the author’s passion and dedication led to tremendous success in the face of the challenge of captivating an audience into recognizing his book.

In chapter eighteen, the author tackles a subject that he knows more about than almost anybody else: how to develop and manage your book launch team, including everything from team incentives to freebies.

By far the most powerful portion of the book comes near the end, when Nobis takes a step back and reminds us of the significance of becoming recognized in the literary world. He advises, “Never go silent about your book”

Emeka Nobis’ Your Book Will Sell is a must-read for everyone who wants to enhance their book sales.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree