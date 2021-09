Since Atedo Peterside, founder of IBTC Stanbic Bank, invited the NNPC to clarify allegations that some money meant for the federation account may have been declared as 2020 profit, doubts have greeted the corporation’s N287bn profit. The release of its financial statements Wednesday night did not put them to rest. To arrive at a profit…

