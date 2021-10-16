If a company’s extensive greatest asset is its employees, why are businesses not hiring better?

With over 80 million people, the Nigerian labour force has been earmarked as one of Nigeria’s most significant strengths for economic growth. Yet, rather than being spoiled for choice, employers in the country are overwhelmed and face many challenges in finding a myriad of challenges in trying to find candidates. Challenges that are painfully time-consuming and costly, taking between 4 weeks to 6 months, depending on the level and peculiarity of the role and an estimated cost of 15% of all HR-related expenses (SHRM Survey, 2016). This estimate has increased since then.

The process of obtaining a recruit starts with identifying the need to hire and onboarding the new employee – known as the recruitment cycle. By employing better, companies can drastically minimize the frequency of the processes and therefore create room for growth and employee retention.

First, let’s take a look at the labor force. Nigeria’s skills for crucial roles across dominant sectors – digital, creative, and agriculture. And quite clearly, the hours/days spent to filter through applications before the interview stage even begins.

End-to-end recruitment, which helps ensure companies hire better, is desperately needed in a labor market as intensive and large as Nigeria’s. We are witnessing companies that are otherwise brimming with potential being stagnated by poor hiring processes. There’s a reason a company will publicly talk about employee retention rates as it attracts great talent and possibly investors, demonstrates workplace productivity and growth. However, that means they have likely fine tuned recruiting. Full-service recruitment platforms are hugely beneficial to all parties and make economic sense.

At Jobberman, we know employees are a company’s greatest asset, so we must present the most talented at each level; having over 182,000 pre-vetted candidates that are soft-skilled trained on our platform removes many of the issues employers encounter with new starters, plus we support them throughout the entire recruitment cycle after identifying the many pain points they face.

Companies that view hiring as part of their business strategy are off to a winning start; in fine-tuned most cases, that means taking on experts to help with the process. There must be a strategy to hire better, where objectives and goals can be matched against—the days of long recruitment cycles that drain resources and dynamic companies. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Jobberman has developed the tools and, most importantly, has the resources to help businesses flourish.

Chisom Ofili is an experienced Recruitment Specialist with over 10 years demonstrated history of working in the human resources industry.Chisom is skilled in HR Consulting, Executive Search, Experience Hire, Graduate Recruitment, HR Policies, and Administration.She is a strong human resources professional with a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Economics from Abia State University. She is also an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management Nigeria(ACIPM) and a Senior Professional in HR (SPHRi).

Chisom Ofili, Head of Recruitment at Jobberman Nigeria