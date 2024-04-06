Ibom Developers’ medical outreach impacts 1800 residents in Emereoke Kingdom, Akwa Ibom

A healthy society is characterised by its ability to provide accessible healthcare and support systems, promoting inclusivity and resilience. To uplift host communities, it is essential to focus on improving healthcare infrastructure, access to healthcare services, and health education, empowering individuals, and communities to lead fulfilling lives.

Recently, Ibom Developers strengthened their commitment to promoting quality health by organising a two-day medical outreach under the theme ‘Good Health: Your Greatest Asset.’ This initiative provided free medical assistance to 1800 individuals, including men, women, and children, addressing a range of health issues including high blood pressure, skin rashes, cough, malaria, typhoid, and other ailments in Emereoke Kingdom, Eastern Obolo LGA, Akwa Ibom State.

Dignitaries like Johnson Jonah Adasi, Advisor to the Village Head of Emereoke II, Ngofah Emphraim, Family Head of Emereoke I; Elizabeth Jonah Adasi, Women Leader of Emereoke II; Charity Alnon, Women Leader of Emereoke I and Chief Bartholomew James Timothy, Village Head of the Okwa-Obolo Community in Emereoke Kingdom were present at the programme.

During the medical outreach, Johnson Jonah Adasi, said, “Good health allows us to fully enjoy and appreciate every aspect of life. We must maintain good habits that protect our well-being as a community.”

More than just the absence of illness, health is a state of complete wholeness that thrives on self-care. Adopting measures that support and maintain wellness gives people the ability to live fulfilled lives and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

Expressing gratitude for the initiative, Charity Alnon, added, “Health is a gift to all of us. Adopting a healthy lifestyle requires discipline. If we can achieve that, we will enjoy the benefits that it brings.”

Consistent medical assistance in local communities significantly influences the well-being and productivity of residents. Enhancing the community’s lifestyle by strengthening its healthcare system is crucial.

Ibom Developers’ medical outreach programmes have been instrumental in providing free medical support to host communities in Akwa Ibom, promoting sustainability in healthcare. The initiatives focus on treatments, preventive measures, and early detection to improve overall health outcomes and enhance residents’ quality of life.