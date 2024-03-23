Ibom Developers Drives Economic Empowerment for 170 Women in Akwa Ibom

In today’s competitive job market, having a diverse skill set can give individuals a significant advantage. Women have always been vital in driving progress and improving society. However, to fully unleash their potential, it’s essential to equip them with the necessary knowledge to enhance their economic independence.

From March 5 to March 15, 2024, Ibom Developers took a significant stride towards advancing women’s entrepreneurship by organising a skill acquisition programme for the women of Ikot Okwo and Ikot Ikwot Communities in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area. Themed ‘Virtuous Women’, 170 women were provided with valuable expertise in catering, packaging, hair making, wigging, ventilation, and styling over a two-week period at Ikot Okwo Primary School.

The event was graced by dignitaries including Mr. Udo Jonathan Obong, Village Council Secretary of Ikot Okwo Community, Mrs. Ima Sunday Anthony, Women Leader of Ikot Okwo Community, Mrs. Helen Ufot Ibanga, Women Leader of Ikot Ikwot Community, and representatives from Ibom Developers.

Mr. Udo Jonathan Obong, the Village Council Secretary of Ikot Okwo community, commended the dedication demonstrated by everyone involved in the event, emphasising the importance of empowering women, especially those in rural communities, for development. “Seeing our women take charge of their journey towards self-sufficiency is inspiring’’ he added.

Through targeted skill-building efforts, women can overcome systemic inequalities and gain access to higher-paying jobs, empowering them to assert their rightful place as leaders and innovators in various industries. As empowered individuals, their families will benefit from increased financial stability, as they are better positioned to contribute to household income and provide for the needs of their loved ones.

Mrs. Ima Sunday Anthony, the Women Leader of Ikot Okwo community, expressed gratitude for the initiative, highlighting the marketable skills acquired by the women, which she believes will break cycles of poverty and dependence. “Our confidence as women has been significantly improved with the skills we’ve gained, we can support ourselves and our families now,’’ she stated.

Economic empowerment and skill development are urgent and effective means to drive progress in any community. Ibom Developers remains committed to advancing women’s empowerment and contributing to the collective progress of the communities they serve.