How WHATrybe’s community inspire women’s growth, self-worth

With registration of over 1,000 women, from all walks of life, Women High Achievers Trybe (WHATrybe) is on its way to sustaining it’s goal for women’s growth and self worth.

WHATrybe recently hosted a women empowerment virtual conference focused on the theme ‘Emerging and Evolving into a High-Value Woman.’

The community launch conference, which had a registration of over 1000 women, was a huge success, drawing in women from all walks of life who were eager to learn, grow, and connect with other like-minded women.

The speakers at the event – Naomi Osemedua, Abimbola Balogun, Eno Sam, Toyin Aralepo, Nkechi Alade, and the convener, Kiki Okewale, who are respected and accomplished women in their respective fields, shared their experiences, insights, and advice on how to emerge and evolve into a high-value woman, emphasizing the importance of self-worth, self-care, self-awareness, and self-development.

Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in panel discussions and networking sessions, which provided them with practical tools and strategies for personal and professional growth. The event was designed to inspire, educate, and empower women to take control of their lives and reach their full potential.

The goal of the conference was to create a platform for women to come together and learn from one another, and be impacted by other women winning in their various industries.

Every woman has the potential to become a high-value woman, and the Women High Achievers Trybe (WHATrybe) is excited to continue supporting and empowering women in their personal and professional journeys.

In Kiki Okewale’s speech, she noted, “We encourage women to build successful businesses and strive; that is why the Women High Achievers Trybe (WHATrybe) is here. It is time for women to emerge and arise in their various spheres of endeavors!”

The event ended successfully and attendees were encouraged to reflect on what they had learned, as well as commit to taking action towards becoming high-value women.

The energy and enthusiasm in the room were palpable as women left feeling inspired, motivated, and ready to take on the world. In a community of women with common goals, the success of one is indeed the success of all!

The MC of the conference, Energetic EJ, brought the heat into the virtual room as attendees were pumped up and high-spirited through the four hours duration of the conference.