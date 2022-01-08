How to spot a potentially dangerous investment- A review of Bamidele Adewole’s The Smart Investor’s Guidebook

Title: The Smart Investor’s Guidebook: Investment Strategies that School Never Taught You

Author: Bamidele Adewole

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2020

Number of Pages: 186

Category: Personal Development

Benjamin Franklin, one of the most influential people in early American history, once said, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” Many people, however, make investment decisions based on a lack of understanding, which frequently results in losses. According to experienced investment adviser Bamidele Adewole’s book, success in investing is founded on knowledge.

The Smart Investor’s Guidebook is a very instructive book that provides excellent advice and encourages financial discipline and fortitude in the pursuit of financial freedom. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to learn more about the seemingly complex subject of investing or who wants to get started investing.

Years of the author’s experience in investment research and advisory are condensed into less than 200 pages in this book, which is divided into six sections, and each chapter and sentence counts. It’s brief, straightforward, and to the point, with a clear takeaway.

Read also: Akande captures own life journey in an unforgettable book

The book’s valuable focus is on wealth-building, and the author examines the habits that prevent us from achieving our goals. Throughout the book, there is a strong sense of sincerity.

Adewole does an excellent job of outlining a wide range of markets in which one can invest money in a simple and concise manner, allowing you to take advantage of a variety of investment options.

The author then assesses risky assets and explains the hazards that investors may encounter, based on ideas from American business leader and investor Warren Buffet. Adding more anecdotes, on the other hand, would have strengthened the narrative’s effectiveness.

Adewole looks at how experienced investors make decisions, from patience to long-term thinking. The majority of people, according to the author, want to become wealthy as soon as possible. Greed, on the other hand, can have a negative impact on an investor’s portfolio.

You’ll know what to look for when investing and how to develop a lucrative portfolio after reading this book.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree