How to make Zobo at home

Zobo drink also known as Sorrel drink or hibiscus drink or Bissap is easy to make and it’s refreshing. This zobo drink recipe is quick and requires just few ingredients.

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: or 30 mins

Ingredients

1 cup zobo leave (hibiscus or sorrel leaves)

1 whole Pineapple cut

1 Orange cut

2 thumsize ginger minced

4 cloves

¼ cup Sugar

Cucumber to garnish optional

Instructions

Add the zobo leaves in a pot and pour in water.

Add in the grated ginger, cloves, orange cut up and pineapple cut up .

Cover pot and leave to boil for 30 minutes

Add sugar, give it a good stir and leave to cool.

Sieve through a fine mesh and chill in the fridge.

Serve and garnish with orange and cucumber (optional)