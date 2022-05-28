   
How to make mango Lassi at Home

mango Lassi

INGREDIENTS
Mango puree:
Yogurt:
Flavoring: cardamom powder

How to Make Mango Lassi (Step by Step)
1- To a blender, add 1 cup of fresh mango puree. I pureed the flesh of 2 large sweet mangoes in a blender to get this fresh mango puree.
,2- ADD 1 cup yogurt.
3- ADD 1/2 cup milk.
4. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons sugar and 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder.
5- Blend for around 60 seconds until everything is well combined. Pour the lassi into serving glasses and top with saffron strands (optional). You can also garnish with nuts.

