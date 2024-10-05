How these 5 Nigerian women built successful careers while keeping family at heart

Success is not just about thriving in your career, it is about balance. Balancing high-powered careers with family life hasn’t been easy for these five remarkable Nigerian women, but they’ve shown it’s possible. Their stories are full of grit, hard work, and heart, inspiring many. Whether in business, entertainment, or philanthropy, they’ve navigated their journeys with determination and resilience, all while keeping family a priority.

Betty Irabor: A journey of strength

Betty Irabor, founder of Genevieve Magazine, has always been a force in Nigeria’s media space. What sets her apart, however, is her openness about her mental health battles. After launching Genevieve in 2003, Betty dealt with depression—a struggle she bravely shared in her memoir Dust to Dew. With support from her husband, Soni Irabor, she found healing and has since become a strong advocate for mental health. She now uses her platform to encourage others, all while nurturing her thriving magazine and her marriage. Betty shows that vulnerability can be a strength, and success doesn’t always mean having it all together

Folorunsho Alakija: From fashion to oil and beyond

Folorunsho Alakija’s rise from modest beginnings to becoming one of Africa’s wealthiest women is proof that ambition has no limits. Starting out as a secretary, she ventured into fashion with *Supreme Stitches* and then into oil with *Famfa Oil*. Her success hasn’t stopped her from staying grounded. Married for over 45 years, Alakija has credited her enduring partnership with Modupe Alakija as a cornerstone of her success. Even with all the accolades and wealth, Folorunsho remains deeply involved in philanthropy, always giving back to her community.

Ibukun Awosika: A leader in every way

Ibukun Awosika is the definition of a trailblazer. She started with her furniture business, The Chair Centre, but it was her appointment as the first female Chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria that made history. Alongside her leadership roles, Ibukun has dedicated her life to mentoring young women and entrepreneurs, believing in the power of knowledge and guidance. In her personal life, she’s equally successful, married for decades and balancing her role as a wife, mother, pastor, and businesswoman. Faith, family, and a commitment to making a difference are what drive her.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: Nollywood’s star

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is a household name in Nigeria, and her influence spans well beyond Nollywood. What people admire about Omotola isn’t just her successful career, it is the fact that she’s managed to build a solid marriage with her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde. Together for over 20 years, the couple has raised four children, all while Omotola continues to shine in various areas. She can be said to be proof that a thriving career and a happy home life can go hand in hand.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: Leading globally, grounded locally

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is one of the world’s most powerful women, currently serving as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Her rise to the top was not easy—growing up in a small Nigerian village and navigating a male-dominated global stage—but Ngozi made it happen. Through it all, she’s been married to Dr. Ikemba Iweala for over 40 years. Their enduring partnership has been a solid foundation as she juggles leading global institutions and nurturing her family. Ngozi’s story is a lesson in perseverance, proving that leadership and love can coexist.

These women show that success is about more than just titles and awards. It is about balance and resilience. Whether you are chasing your dreams as a single person or nurturing relationships, these stories show that with determination and support, anything is possible.

